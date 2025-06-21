Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Presents Yoga for One Earth, One Health

New Delhi, June 2025: On the morning of 21 June 2025, as the world pauses to honour the 11th International Yoga Day, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi invites guests to gather on The Lawns of its Wellness Club for an enveloping sunrise experience, one that aligns breath, body, and being in a powerful celebration of stillness and self-discovery.

Guided by prominent yoga therapist Abhishek Paul, this year’s celebration reflects the global theme, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, not just in name but in practice. It is a reminder, drawn from both ancient wisdom and modern understanding that individual consciousness is deeply intertwined with the collective energy of all living beings. Just as the planet heals when we live mindfully, so too do we begin to heal when we attune ourselves to something deeper than our senses can grasp.

The morning harbours Experience Expansion, a specially designed five-step journey that commences at 7:00 a.m. It evolves gently: first by energizing the body, then balancing the breath, followed by relaxing the body to release tension and still the mind. In the ensuing moments, guests are guided into a space of focusing and defocusing the mind, cultivating a delicate dance between awareness and surrender. Ultimately, the session opens into prana expansion and the superconscious experience, an awakening to the vast, unbound energy that connects us all.

As the sun rises higher, the group will come together for an intimate discussion led by Paul, titled Breath – The Bridge Between Mind and the Body. In this reflective conversation, he shares insights into the power of the breath: how most of us breathe unconsciously, how that affects both body and mind and how breathing, when trained and understood, becomes the deepest tool for inner alignment and emotional clarity.

Paul, who holds a Master’s in Yoga Therapy from SVYASA Bangalore, brings with him years of experience in yogic healing, pranayama, and meditative practices. Having guided over 400 individuals through transformative journeys, his work is rooted in both precision and presence, an intuitive, guest-centric approach that welcomes practitioners of all levels.

To conclude the experience, guests will be offered thoughtfully crafted wellness bites, curated with the intention to nourish and revive in keeping with Shangri-La’s continued commitment to holistic luxury.

This Yoga Day, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi offers a session and a sanctuary. It is a chance to reconnect with nature, recalibrate the senses, and rise in harmony with oneself and with the world.