d’you launched their Minis and made it Massive

June 21, 2025: Once an afterthought, mini skincare is now a cultural flex – trial-sized, collectible and designed for modern routines. Homegrown premium skincare brand d’you didn’t just follow the shift; they led it, launching full-strength formulas of their hero products in sleek, travel-ready packaging that the public actually wants to be seen with.

But the product was only half the story. They rolled out a bold, 360° campaign grounded in community insight, designed to spark curiosity and land with cultural relevance.

Weeks before the official drop, creators across diverse verticals with a balanced mix of men and women (because skincare and fun don’t play by gender rules) casually started posting stories about their favourite d’you product and began mentioning, “Wish this came in a mini…”. It didn’t feel like a push. It felt like a genuine moment of product desire. Then, the replies rolled in: “Please make this happen”; “OMG, yes!! Manifesting this.” And just like that, the audience became part of the narrative. The want turned into collective anticipation.

Then came the puzzle. Yes, a puzzle. In a world of overly slick campaigns, d’you went analog – because puzzles are equal parts nostalgic and cerebral, and just the right kind of unexpected. Select creators received a custom puzzle with cryptic, branded copy – a physical teaser that hinted at something small was coming. It was a clever spin on the brand’s iconic sale IP from their annual sale – “something big is coming.” No overt branding. No product reveals. Just curiosity.

Around the same time, d’you rolled out a series of cheeky Instagram teasers – visually striking edits featuring models, dressed in the colours of the products, staring down at their miniature selves. It was surreal, editorial and unmistakably d’you. The copy did its part too, with playful, on-brand wordplay like “size matters” and “you asked, we listened” – a nod to the brand’s community-led approach and its knack for turning even the smallest drop into a conversation.

To turn up the heat, d’you teamed up with Diet Sabya – the internet’s favorite culture watchdog and an early supporter of the brand. In fact, d’you was the first homegrown skincare label Diet Sabya had ever organically championed. So this partnership wasn’t just strategic, it was a full-circle moment. For the minis drop, d’you gave exclusive early access to Diet Sabya’s broadcast community, turning the launch into an insider moment that sparked real buzz and felt more cultural than campaign.

The buildup didn’t stop at social – d’you pushed the limits of creativity with bold, unexpected email and WhatsApp teasers with sharp, curiosity-piquing messaging – reaching over 100,000 people and keeping their inner circle guessing. No product reveals, just enough intrigue to fuel anticipation.

Then finally, the minis dropped. But d’you wasn’t done. To celebrate the launch, the brand threw a cold plunge party called The Mini Plunge, in the middle of sweltering Bombay summer. Freezing dips, dewy skin, and friends of the brand dunking in style in ice buckets shaped like d’you minis – all in the name of skincare. It was unexpected, totally on brand, and (pun intended) the coolest skincare event of the year.

The brand also executed a seeding strategy by distributing mailers to over 500 creators across diverse categories – stylists, beauty influencers, wellness professionals and more. This approach resulted in 300+ organic Stories, collectively generating over 2 million impressions capturing authentic excitement, and making the launch feel deeply personal and community-led.

What stood out in this launch wasn’t just the product. It was the way it was brought to life. There was less selling, more storytelling. Less push, more participation. From social whispers to puzzle drops to a literal plunge into the unknown – this was brand-building as culture play, not just campaign.

And in doing so, d’you didn’t just launch minis, they launched a moment.

The minis are live on www.dyou.co and Nykaa.com. Small in size, big on everything else.