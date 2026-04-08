Forever Living India & Krushi Prasar Foundation to Organize Asha Sahayog Medical Kit Distribution in Maharashtra

Maharashtra, March 8, 2026 — Forever Living India, a leading global wellness brand specializing in aloe vera-based health and personal care solutions, as part of its CSR initiative, in collaboration with the Krushi Prasar Foundation, is organizing the Asha Sahayog Medical Kit Distribution for frontline health workers tomorrow in Maharashtra. This initiative, under the FOREVER Matters Moot, focuses on promoting women’s health, community wellness, and supporting Asha workers who are essential in delivering healthcare services in rural and semi-urban areas.

The event will distribute specially designed medical kits containing essential health supplies, wellness products, and educational materials to Asha workers. These kits are aimed at supporting preventive healthcare, maternal health, and women’s wellness awareness at the grassroots level. The program will also feature wellness demonstrations and sessions on hygiene, nutrition, and preventive care, equipping Asha workers with practical knowledge to better serve their communities.

Harish Singla, CSM, Forever Living Products India, said:

“At Forever Living India, our CSR initiatives go beyond products — they are about empowering individuals who make a difference every day. Partnering with Krushi Prasar Foundation, we are excited to support Asha workers and contribute to improving women’s health and community well-being in Maharashtra. This initiative recognizes their dedication and provides them with tools to create a meaningful impact.”

Vishal Gadling, spokesperson for Krushi Prasar Foundation, added:

“We are proud to collaborate with Forever Living India on this CSR initiative. By distributing these medical kits, we aim to strengthen grassroots healthcare and acknowledge the invaluable role of Asha workers in ensuring community well-being.”

Forever Living India is part of a global wellness company that produces high-quality, hand-filleted aloe vera inner leaf gel products, emphasizing natural health, wellness, and holistic care. Its CSR programs focus on community health, wellness education, and sustainable social impact.

Founded by professionals with deep agricultural experience, the Krushi Prasar Foundation empowers rural communities through education, healthcare awareness, and sustainable development initiatives, creating long-lasting positive change across India.

The Maharashtra event tomorrow promises to be a significant step toward enhancing women’s health, preventive care, and community empowerment. Both Forever Living India and Krushi Prasar Foundation plan to expand similar initiatives to other regions, reinforcing their shared commitment to wellness, education, and social responsibility.

About Forever Living India:

Forever Living Products India is part of a global wellness company known for premium aloe vera-based health, wellness, and personal care products. The company promotes natural wellness and actively supports social and community initiatives. https://foreverliving.com/ind/en-us/home

About Krushi Prasar Foundation:

Krushi Prasar Foundation is an NGO dedicated to rural development, women’s empowerment, community education, and sustainable practices, creating lasting positive impact at the grassroots level.

https://krushiprasar.org/