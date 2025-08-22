Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils distributes Seed Ganesha Murti’s for an eco-friendly festival

Hyderabad, August 22nd, 2025: Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd (GEF India), the marketers and refiners of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, as a part of their efforts to promote sustainable and eco-friendly practices, will distribute 10,000 Eco-friendly Seed Ganesha Boxes. People are getting conscious about the vicissitudes of climate change and rapidly adopting sustainable religious celebrations by worshipping eco-friendly Ganesha, as the immersion of these murti’s have no debilitating effect on the water bodies. To encourage this Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils will distribute 5,000 Eco-friendly seed Ganesha boxes in Hyderabad & 5,000 Eco-friendly seed Ganesha boxes in Bangalore. Mr. Chetan Pimpalkhute, DGM Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils along with the team flagged off vehicles to distribute the Eco-friendly seed Ganesha to the apartment complexes like Ridge Towers, My Home Jewel, One City, Sai Mithra Towers, Krishnakunz Gardiniya, Malaysian Townships Rain Tree Park, Swanlake Apartment, Rainbow Vista, Janapriya Metropolis Apartments, Satellite Apartment, Vertex Prime, Rainbow Vistas Rock Garden-1&2 etc, in the city.

The culture of installing an murti of Lord Ganesha is a tradition and has been going on for years. The traditional murthi’s made from plaster of paris and decorated with attractive commercial paints take time to get removed from waterbed post immersion. With the increased consciousness towards the environment, people are preferring clay murti’s without artificial paints. To keep the environmental impact of the Ganesh festival to a minimum, people have started having clay and soluble Ganesh Murti with manure and plant-able seeds. Once immersed in the pot, the Ganesh Murti grows into a plant, with the seeds available in the murti. Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils – Green Ganesha initiative serves as a testament to their conscious endeavour to mitigate environmental harm without compromising on the festivities.