Whirlpool introduces ‘No Tension Refrigerators’ with Automatic Defrosting to deliver hassle-free cooling

Apr 10: Whirlpool of India Limited, a pioneer in home appliances, today announced the launch of its new ‘No Tension Refrigerators’ range in the single door category, designed to address one of the most common challenges faced by users which is the hassle of manual defrosting. With the introduction of its VitamagicPro and IMPRO PLUS ranges, Whirlpool launches the largest range of Automatic Defrost refrigerators in the single door category, offering consumers a more convenient and stress-free refrigeration experience.

For most single door consumers, removing ice buildup from the freezer remains a tedious and cumbersome manual task. Manual defrosting often requires switching off the refrigerator, emptying stored items, waiting for ice to melt, and dealing with water spillage, a process that can take hours and disrupt daily routines. During high-usage periods such as summer, this inconvenience becomes even more frequent, adding to everyday “tension” in managing household chores.

Addressing this pain point, Whirlpool’s ‘No Tension Refrigerators’ are designed to deliver truly hassle-free Automatic Defrosting. Powered by the proprietary 6th Sense IntelliFrost Technology, the refrigerator intelligently senses ice buildup and automatically initiates the defrosting process when required, eliminating the need for manual intervention. This not only simplifies usage but also ensures easier access to stored items and helps prevent internal water spillage, making everyday refrigeration cleaner and more convenient.

Commenting on the launch, Nakul Tewari, Vice President – Marketing, Whirlpool of India, said: “Defrosting has long been one of the most frequent and frustrating challenges for single door refrigerator users, often disrupting everyday routines and requiring repeated manual intervention. With our new ‘No Tension Refrigerators’ powered by proprietary 6th Sense IntelliFrost Technology, we aim to eliminate this everyday hassle by enabling Automatic Defrosting without any manual effort. The range reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful innovations that simplify daily life and enhance convenience for Indian households.”

Smart technologies designed for everyday convenience

In addition to automatic defrosting, the Vitamagic and IMPRO PLUS ranges come equipped with intuitive features designed to support everyday refrigeration needs. The refrigerators include smart cooling modes that allow consumers to easily adjust cooling performance based on their daily usage patterns:

FlexiCool – Allows users to set refrigerator cooling levels across Low, Medium and High settings

Fast Forward Ice – Accelerates ice making and delivers ice in as little as 95 minutes/less than 2 hours

Eco Mode – Helps reduce energy consumption during periods of lower usage, such as vacations

Together, these intelligent modes enable consumers to optimize cooling performance, convenience and energy efficiency according to their lifestyle needs.

Advanced freshness technologies for better food preservation

The new range also incorporates Whirlpool’s advanced technologies designed to preserve food freshness and nutrition for longer. Both Vitamagic and IMPRO PLUS refrigerators feature Microblock Technology, which actively prevents up to 99% bacterial growth, helping maintain hygiene and improve food preservation.

The IMPRO PLUS range offers up to 15 days* of garden freshness, while the Vitamagic range provides up to 12 days* of garden freshness, enabling households to store fruits and vegetables for longer durations.

In addition, the Vitamagic range features Whirlpool’s patented Zeolite Technology, which absorbs excess ethylene gas released by fruits and vegetables — one of the primary causes of premature ripening. By controlling ethylene levels, the technology helps maintain freshness and provides up to 40% longer vitamin preservation.

Availability

The new ‘No Tension Refrigerators’, including Vitamagic and IMPRO PLUS, will be available in capacities ranging from 192L to 274L, with prices starting from INR 17,700 across leading retail stores and online platforms across India. The range will be offered across a wide spectrum of energy ratings, from 2-star to 5-star, catering to varying consumer preference of energy efficiency.

To explore the new range, visit: www.india.whirlpool.in

*Results based on internal lab testing done on select fruits and vegetables under specific conditions and may vary depending on testing conditions and models.**T&C apply.