Frontier Raas Hosted “Shringar Shrinkhala” – A Celebration of Indian Heritage and Culture

Hyderabad, 11th January 2025: Frontier Raas, a luxury heritage fashion brand, hosted “Shringar Shrinkhala” – a unique event that celebrated the rich cultural heritage of India. The event, held at their store in Hyderabad, brought together luminaries from the world of fashion, art, and culture to pay homage to the timeless elegance of the saree.

“Shringar Shrinkhala” was a thought-provoking dialogue that explored the significance of dressing up in Indian culture, with a special focus on the saree. The event featured a panel discussion moderated by Culturist Mr. Akshat Kapoor, with esteemed guests including Philanthropist Mrs. Pinky Reddy, Celebrity Yoga Enthusiast Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Singer Vidya Shah and Gaurang Batra, Creative Director of Frontier Raas.

The event was co-hosted by the charismatic duo, Archie Paranji and Bobby Kandhari, who added their signature flair to the evening’s proceedings. The guest list was a veritable who’s who of Hyderabad’s elite, with well-known personalities from the city’s social, cultural, and business circles in attendance including Padmaja Reddy, Elahe Heptoolah, Shubra Maheshwari, Divya Reddy Salla, Anam Mirza amongst others. The décor for the event was meticulously designed to encapsulate the festive spirit of Pongal, with vibrant red, orange and gold hues, intricate flower arrangements, banana leaves and traditional Indian motifs.

Mr. Gaurang Batra, Creative Director, Frontier Raas on the event, “At Frontier Raas, we’re committed to preserving and promoting India’s rich textile heritage. Our event, ‘Shringar Shrinkhala’, was a celebration of the saree’s timeless elegance and its significance in Indian culture. We’re proud to have brought together like-minded individuals to pay homage to this iconic garment, and we look forward to continuing to showcase the beauty and craftsmanship of Indian textiles through our brand.” Mrs. Pinky Reddy commented, “The concept of Shringar is deeply ingrained in our culture, and the saree is a perfect embodiment of this concept. It’s a piece of legacy, a memoir, and a representation of our rich cultural heritage. I’m thrilled to have been a part of this event that celebrates the saree’s enduring legacy.” “The saree is a canvas that showcases India’s diverse textile heritage, and each region, each community, and each saree tells a unique story of tradition, craftsmanship, and beauty. I’m delighted to have been a part of this event that celebrates the saree’s versatility, elegance, and cultural significance.” said Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The ambiance was further enhanced by the soulful rendition of singer Vidya Shah, who presented an ode to the Shringar Raas. Her mesmerizing performance brought alive the essence of Shringar, one of the nine Rasas, through soulful renditions of Hindustani music. Her classic thumri, “Ras ke Bhare Tore Nain”, evoked sensuality and passion, transporting the audience to a world of beauty and love. The performance was a perfect blend of music, poetry, and emotion, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.