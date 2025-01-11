Human Metapneumovirus(HMVP): A Growing Respiratory Concern

By: Dr. Vamsidhar Kedar, Senior Consultant Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases, Allergy & Asthma at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children

The new year has begun with growing buzz about the circulating HMPV virus, making it essential for parents to understand the potential risks to their children’s health. Dr. Vamsidhar Kedar, Senior Consultant of Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases, Allergy & Asthma at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, shares vital information to help families combat this emerging concern.

“Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that causes an upper respiratory infection (like a cold). It is a seasonal disease that usually occurs in the winter and early spring, and is similar to the disease caused by the more commonly circulating viruses, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu,” he explains.

The news says it’s not a new virus. Why are we suddenly more concerned?

It’s true that Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been around for a while. However, there are a few reasons why it’s causing more concern this year.

Increased cases: There’s been an atypical rise in HMPV cases this year compared to previous years. This means more people are getting infected, which is a cause for concern.

There’s been an atypical rise in HMPV cases this year compared to previous years. This means more people are getting infected, which is a cause for concern. Impact on health: In previous years, HMPV mainly affected high-risk groups like young children, immunocompromised individuals, and the elderly. However, this year, it’s affecting a larger proportion of the population, including healthy adults.

In previous years, HMPV mainly affected high-risk groups like young children, immunocompromised individuals, and the elderly. However, this year, it’s affecting a larger proportion of the population, including healthy adults. We’re still navigating the post-COVID-19 world, and any significant increase in respiratory infections can be alarming. People are more aware of respiratory viruses and their potential impact.

It’s important to note that while HMPV can cause severe illness in some cases, especially in high-risk groups, most infections are mild. However, the increase in cases and the impact on a wider population are reasons for increased concern.

How can the families ensure that their little loved ones stay safe from HMPV?

Some basic precautions must be followed at all times to reduce the risk of HMPV.

Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after coughing or sneezing.

Avoid close contact with sick people: If you’re sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.

Get vaccinated: There’s no specific vaccine for HMPV, but staying up-to-date on other vaccinations, such as the Flu vaccine & Pneumonia can help protect you and your little loved ones from other respiratory infections.

Is it like COVID-19 in terms of severity and hospitalizations?

While both viruses spread through respiratory droplets, COVID-19 is generally more contagious. COVID-19 has a much higher case fatality rate and has caused a global pandemic. HMPV, while causing concern due to the increased cases, is not as severe.

However, it’s important to remember that HMPV can still spread easily, especially in crowded settings. Taking precautions like frequent handwashing, avoiding close contact with sick people, and staying home when sick can help prevent the spread of HMPV.

Are there any immunity booster foods that can help prevent this infection?

While there is no specific diet proven to prevent HMPV, a healthy diet rich in nutrients can support a strong immune system. Here are some immunity-boosting foods that may help:

Citrus fruits: Rich in vitamin C, which supports immune function.

Leafy greens: Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants.

Garlic: Contains compounds with antiviral properties.

Ginger: May help reduce inflammation and boost immunity.

Yogurt: Contains probiotics, which can support gut health and immune function.

“It’s important to note that while these foods may support your immune system, they are not a substitute for medical advice or treatment. If you are concerned about HMPV, please consult with a healthcare professional,” Dr Vamsidhar Kedar advises.

Understanding HMPV and its associated risks can empower families to take proactive measures and navigate the challenges posed by this respiratory virus with confidence.