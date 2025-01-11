POCO Unleashes Its X Factor: X7 and X7 Pro Launch with Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, 11th January 2025: Continuing its legacy of innovation, POCO, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer tech brands, unveiled its flagship X7 Series—POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G—at a high-energy event in Jaipur. Packed with cutting-edge advancements in display brilliance, performance dominance, and unmatched durability, the X7 Series redefines smartphone excellence and solidifies POCO’s leadership in the premium segment. The launch was elevated by the presence of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, introduced as the face of POCO India, reflecting the brand’s bold and fearless ethos perfectly aligned with its philosophy of “Xceed Your Limits.”

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, stated, “At POCO, innovation drives every decision we make. With the X7 Series, we are setting new benchmarks in the premium smartphone category. We are thrilled to have Akshay Kumar as the face of POCO India, whose dynamic presence aligns with our commitment to excellence. With the X7 Series, we’re proud to debut the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra and Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 globally, while also setting new durability standards with IP66+ and IP68 ratings, along with flagship-grade Corning Gorilla Glass protection. From the X7 5G’s segment-first 1.5K AMOLED 3D Curved Display to the X7 Pro 5G’s unmatched performance, this series represents a quantum leap from our previous generation, bringing flagship innovation at an incredible value.”

“Xceed Your Limits” with POCO X7 5G

Visual Brilliance Meets Durability

The POCO X7 5G stands out with the segment’s most durable 1.5K AMOLED 3D Curved Display, offering 3000 nits peak brightness and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus 2 for unparalleled toughness. With IP66, IP68, and IP69* (*supported) ratings, the X7 5G is built to withstand water, dust, and everyday challenges, ensuring it remains as robust as it is stunning.

Efficient, Lag-Free Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, the X7 5G delivers smooth, lag-free performance. Its 5500mAh battery ensures all-day power, while the 45W HyperCharge minimizes downtime, charging your device in no time.

Advanced Camera Capabilities

Capture the world in stunning detail with the 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera. Its large f/1.5 aperture and AI-driven features, like AI-driven features like AI Night Mode for vibrant low-light photography and AI Erase Pro for effortless photo editing. The X7 5G turns every shot into a masterpiece, whether day or night.

Stylish, Young and Resilient Design

Elegance and durability converge with the POCO Yellow, Cosmic Silver, and Glacier Green finishes, combining premium aesthetics with rugged build quality. The X7 5G is designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle while withstanding the rigors of daily use.

“Xceed All Limits” with POCO X7 Pro 5G

India’s Largest Battery with Unmatched Innovation

The POCO X7 Pro features India’s largest 6550mAh battery, enhanced by Silicon Carbon Technology and a solid electrolyte for greater efficiency, longevity, and safety. Paired with 90W HyperCharge technology, it powers your day and charges from 0% to 50% in just 19 minutes, redefining endurance in its segment.

The Most Powerful Phone in the 30K Segment

X7 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, making its global debut. Built for intense gaming, it delivers 20% faster performance, sustained high frame rates, and exceptional brightness levels, ensuring a seamless experience for gamers and power users alike.

Brilliant Display for Unparalleled Clarity

Enjoy the 6.67-inch AMOLED flat display with 1.5K resolution and 3200 nits peak brightness, a 70% improvement over its predecessor. With Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 2560Hz instantaneous gaming responsiveness, the X7 Pro offers vibrant visuals and unmatched touch precision for every task, whether streaming or gaming.

Revolutionary AI-Powered Camera

Capture the extraordinary with the 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera, featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Complemented by AI Smart-Clip, AI Night Mode, and AI Sky, the camera transforms everyday moments into cinematic masterpieces. From neon-lit streets to fast-action shots, the X7 Pro delivers unparalleled photography.

A Seamless Software Experience

The X7 Pro is the first device to feature Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15. This next-gen OS integrates 29-language AI translation, AI Subtitles, AI Notes, and dynamic widgets, ensuring productivity and personalization. With 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches, it keeps your data secure and your phone future-ready.

Durable, Stylish Design

Engineered for resilience, the X7 Pro features IP66+ IP68, and IP69 (supported) and a bold, durable design. Available in POCO Yellow, Obsidian Black, and Nebula Green the device is a statement of style and strength.

Launch Offers and Availability

POCO X7 Pro is set to launch, inclusive of INR 1000 special coupon discount only for 1st day along with INR 2000 discount via ICICI/ SBI/ HDFC Bank Cards or product exchange. POCO X7 5G will be available, inclusive of INR 2000 discount via ICICI/ SBI/ HDFC Bank Cards or product exchange.

Additionally, POCO X7 Pro comes with a 12 month no-cost EMI option, while POCO X7 comes with a 9 month no-cost EMI option, making it the best deal ever.

Grab yours at the above special prices for Day 1 only, with POCO X7 Pro sale commencing on 14th Jan, 12 noon and POCO X7 sale commencing on 17th Jan, 12 noon, exclusively on Flipkart.