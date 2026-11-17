SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 17 — As the number of people living with chronic conditions continues to grow, advances in medicine create opportunities to improve health outcomes and quality of life. But patients often struggle to reach those opportunities as they navigate a fragmented system, access and affordability challenges, and the demands of managing their conditions.

Fuze Health continues to build a technology-led, intelligent care platform to simplify and coordinate the patient journey. By bringing together technology, data, clinical expertise, patient engagement and integrated healthcare services, Fuze Health connects and coordinates care from diagnosis and treatment through ongoing condition management and support. The platform is designed to deliver a more connected, responsive and personalized healthcare experience that helps patients achieve better health outcomes and quality of life.

Fuze Health is now moving to expand that platform through emerging collaborations with two innovators who share its goal of improving access, affordability and outcomes for people managing chronic disease: Pharmacy2U, the UK’s largest digital health platform and pharmacy, and Lynx FinHealth, a leader in financial technology for healthcare and benefits providers.

“Managing a chronic condition requires more than access to a treatment. It requires a connected, coordinated experience that supports patients throughout their care journey,” said Paul Greenall, Chief Development Officer at Fuze Health. “Pharmacy2U and Lynx FinHealth share our ambition to make that experience simpler and more accessible, and we’re excited about the opportunity to extend the capabilities and reach of our platform to help more patients achieve better health outcomes.”

Each collaboration responds to a clear opportunity to improve access to treatments for people managing chronic conditions: helping pharmaceutical companies launch and scale direct care experiences in new international markets with less complexity, and helping employers and health plans simplify access to high-demand therapies.

Bringing Direct Models to New Markets

Pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare partners are accelerating efforts to bring innovative direct care and access models to new international markets. Launching these programs means navigating a complex patchwork of local contracting, regulatory, licensing, fulfillment, technology and patient engagement requirements. Building that infrastructure country-by-country is slow and costly.

Fuze Health and Pharmacy2U aim to empower pharmaceutical companies to launch and scale direct care and access programs in new markets faster. The companies bring complementary strengths across pharma industry relationships, dispensing and fulfillment, patient access and clinical support, and market-specific expertise. The collaboration aims to combine those strengths into a repeatable, ready-to-go infrastructure that takes friction out of launching new patient experiences, therapies, trials and services.

The collaborators are focusing first on the UK and the opportunity to build a local operations and service delivery infrastructure that can be replicated in other geographies, with each bringing its existing strengths and operational expertise.

Simplifying Access to High-Demand Therapies

For patients, accessing high-demand therapies can be difficult due to high treatment costs, varying insurance coverage policies, complex eligibility and authorization requirements, and supply constraints. Employers and health plans want to make these therapies accessible and affordable for members while managing costs, but they have limited influence over how patients receive and stay on their treatments. As effectively managing chronic disease depends on patients staying on their treatments over time, high-demand therapies such as GLP-1s are putting that challenge into greater focus.

Fuze Health and Lynx FinHealth are focused on providing a simpler, more coordinated path to treatment that gives employers and health plans greater visibility into the care experience and more ways to support their members through it. By bringing together Lynx FinHealth’s configurable benefits accounts and payment infrastructure with Fuze Health’s digital pharmacy, fulfillment, and clinical capabilities, these efforts are designed to make it easier for patients to access treatments for which they are eligible and reduce the burden of managing these programs for employers and health plans. The companies’ combined capabilities can also support new flexible funding models, including defined employer contributions toward eligible therapies, to help expand access to treatment.