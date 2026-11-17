New Delhi, Nov 17: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations of the ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President highlighted India’s progress in malaria control and said the country had moved out of the World Health Organization’s ‘High Burden to High Impact’ category in 2024.

She praised the institute’s five decades of research in malaria parasites, mosquitoes, vector control and insecticide resistance. She also stressed the need to address new challenges such as climate change, unplanned urbanisation and mosquito resistance to insecticides.

The President said preventing water stagnation, removing mosquito-breeding sites and improving environmental management were essential to controlling malaria. She also highlighted the growing challenge of dengue and called for continued research and stronger disease-diagnosis systems.

Recalling ICMR’s contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, she noted its role in establishing a nationwide testing network and partnering in the development of India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

President Murmu said institutions such as ICMR could play a leading role in achieving the health-related goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047 through research, innovation and collaboration with educational institutions and industry.