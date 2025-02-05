German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Riyadh RTC to witness women’s football development in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (4 February 2025) – The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) welcomed Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the Riyadh Regional Training Center (RTC) on Monday during his historic visit to the Kingdom.

President Steinmeier, the first-ever German head of state to visit Saudi Arabia, travelled to the Kingdom to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of a three-day tour of the Middle East.

During his visit, President Steinmeier stopped by the Riyadh Girls’ RTC to witness first-hand the development of women’s football taking place all across Saudi Arabia. His appearance at the RTC underscores the growing importance of women’s football in Saudi and highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to developing the sport at the grassroots level.

Accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, the Minister of Sport, and His Excellency,Majid Al-Kassabi, Minister of Commerce, President Steinmeier observed the progress being made to nurture young female football talent. The Riyadh RTC is one of four Regional Training Centers across the Kingdom that focus on identifying and developing emerging football talents in a safe, educational, and supportive environment.

The Girls RTC initiative was launched by SAFF in 2021 and aims to prepare aspiring footballers to represent Saudi Arabia on the international stage. In addition to focusing on athletic development, the centers place great importance on physical health, social skills, and mental well-being. Currently there are RTCs in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah and Makkah.

At the RTC in Riyadh, which is in its fourth year, there are around 60 female players across the Under-8, U10, U12, and U15 age groups, all receiving professional football training. The Jeddah center, in its third year, has around 100 female players enrolled, while there are around 80 female players in Dammam, and approximately 60 female players in the first year of the Medina RTC.

The work of the RTC to prepare players for elite-level competition has proved vital since its launch, with 60 percent of the U17 women’s national team scouted from the centers during the 2023/24 season.

President Steinmeier’s visit reflects the international recognition of Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to promote women’s football and create opportunities for young female athletes. SAFF remains committed to advancing the sport and ensuring women’s football continues to expand and thrive across the Kingdom.