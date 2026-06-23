SEATTLE, WA- June 23: As soccer fans explore Seattle between matches, Evergreen Goodwill of Northwest Washington is spotlighting a surprising discovery just steps from Seattle Stadium: the world’s largest Goodwill. Located in the vibrant International District (1400 S Lane St), Evergreen Goodwill’s 70,000-square-foot flagship store offers far more than traditional retail: it’s a dynamic, ever-changing destination where visitors can pick up travel essentials, discover local style, and experience Seattle’s commitment to sustainability and reuse.

A Smart Stop for Travelers

For fans navigating a busy and often expensive global event, Goodwill offers a practical, affordable solution for items they may have forgotten-or didn’t realize they’d need, including:

o Clear stadium-approved bags

o Reusable water bottles for watch parties and sightseeing

o Weather-ready layers for Seattle’s changing conditions Comfortable walking shoes and travel accessories

o Unique souvenirs and Seattle memorabilia

With approximately 10,000 new items hitting the sales floor each day, no two visits are the same, making this one-of-a-kind store the ideal place to pick up both essentials and unexpected finds.

A Destination Experience, Not Just a Store

As thrifting continues to grow in popularity, the Seattle flagship has become a destination in its own right. Like Pike Place Market, it’s participatory and always changing. Like MoPOP, it celebrates creativity and self-expression. And like the Space Needle, it holds a standout distinction that resonates with visitors. Staffed by a team from more than 20 countries, it reflects the diversity of the global community gathering in Seattle for the world’s most international sporting event.

Sustainable Travel Meets Meaningful Impact

Beyond convenience and discovery, shopping at Evergreen Goodwill offers travelers a way to make their visit more sustainable. By purchasing secondhand items, visitors help reduce waste, extend the life of goods, and participate in Seattle’s circular economy. Every purchase also supports Evergreen Goodwill’s tuition-free job training, education, and career placement programs across Northwest Washington-connecting a simple shopping trip to long-term impact in the community.

Whether stopping in briefly between matches or spending time treasure hunting, the Seattle flagship store offers a memorable, distinctly local experience.