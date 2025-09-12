VinFast India Drives Green Revolution – Unveils Maiden EV Showrooms in Hyderabad, Showcasing Premium Electric SUVs VF6 & VF7!

Hyderabad, 12th September 2025: VinFast India – the electric vehicle arm of Vingroup JSC, Vietnam’s largest conglomerate and a global leader in affordable EVs, has forayed into the combined Telugu states with the launch of its first-ever state-of-the-art showrooms at Begumpet and Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The new facilities, opened in partnership with Nanesh Automotives Pvt. Ltd., mark a significant step in VinFast’s mission to accelerate green mobility in India.

The brand is introducing its premium electric SUVs, the VF6 and VF7, designed by globally renowned studios Pininfarina and Torino Design. These SUVs deliver segment-leading driving ranges of 468–520 km per charge and come with an industry-best 10-year battery warranty, ensuring long-term peace of mind for owners. Packed with premium features like panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, 360° camera, seven airbags, connected car technology, and plush interiors, VinFast vehicles deliver an exceptional driving experience. The VF7 further offers FWD and AWD variants, giving customers a choice between enhanced efficiency or powerful performance.

Aggressively priced to redefine the EV market, the VF6 starts at ₹16.49 lakh, while the VF7 begins at ₹20.89 lakh (ex-showroom). To strengthen its India presence, VinFast has forged strategic partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure for nationwide charging and after-sales services. Additionally, its alliance with BatX Energies underscores VinFast’s commitment to sustainability through battery recycling and circular value chain development.

VinFast’s robust service network is set to expand to 35 dealerships and 26 workshops across 27 cities by end-2025, ensuring easy accessibility and customer support. The company’s upcoming manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with an initial capacity of 50,000 vehicles/year reflects its long-term investment in India’s EV ecosystem, including charging infrastructure and battery production.