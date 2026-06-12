Government Revises Onion Procurement Price to Rs.1,650 per Quintal to Support Farmers

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening onion procurement operations and ensuring better returns for farmers, the government has revised the Minimum Assured Procurement Price (MAPP) for storage-grade onions to ₹1,650 per quintal, effective from June 13, 2026.

The decision was taken following a review meeting chaired with officials from the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), where discussions focused on enhancing procurement mechanisms and safeguarding farmers’ interests amid prevailing market conditions.

According to officials, the revised procurement price has been determined based on current mandi rates and quality requirements for onions intended for storage. The increase is expected to provide greater price assurance to farmers while supporting the government’s efforts to maintain adequate buffer stocks.

In addition to revising the MAPP, the government has refined its pricing methodology to make procurement more responsive to changing market dynamics. The updated framework is expected to enable more efficient procurement decisions and ensure that farmers receive fair compensation in line with market realities.

The move underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening agricultural marketing systems, stabilizing onion supplies, and improving income security for farmers. Onion remains one of India’s most important horticultural crops, and procurement interventions play a key role in balancing farmer welfare with consumer interests.

Officials said the revised procurement mechanism will help ensure timely purchases, support price stability, and contribute to a more resilient agricultural supply chain.