Indian Sand Artist Wins Russian Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 for Climate Change-Themed Sculpture

Kaliningrad, Russia: An Indian sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik, has been awarded the prestigious Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 at the II International Festival of Sand Sculpture in Kaliningrad, Russia, for a compelling sand sculpture highlighting the global challenges of climate change and global warming.

The award marks a historic achievement, as the artist becomes the first Indian to receive this esteemed international recognition. The winning artwork drew attention to the urgent need for collective action to address environmental degradation, rising global temperatures, and the broader impacts of climate change on communities worldwide.

Expressing gratitude after receiving the honour, Sudarsan Pattnaik thanked the festival organizers, jury members, and supporters who have contributed to the journey and growth of their artistic career.

The Grand Sand Master Cup is regarded as one of the notable accolades in the international sand art community, bringing together renowned artists from across the globe to showcase creativity and raise awareness about important social and environmental issues through the unique medium of sand sculpture.

The recognition highlights India’s growing presence in the global sand art arena and underscores the power of art as a medium for promoting awareness and dialogue on pressing global challenges such as climate change and sustainability.