Authorities Review Security and Logistics Preparations for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

New Delhi: Senior officials reviewed the preparations and security arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra during a high-level meeting held in New Delhi.

The review focused on ensuring a safe, secure, and smooth pilgrimage experience for devotees undertaking the annual yatra. Officials discussed security measures, logistical arrangements, and coordination among various agencies involved in managing the pilgrimage.

A comprehensive multi-layered security grid will be deployed along the entire yatra route, with the participation of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other security agencies. The enhanced security framework is aimed at ensuring the safety of pilgrims throughout their journey.

Authorities were directed to ensure adequate arrangements for essential services, including pilgrim registration, accommodation, healthcare facilities, transportation support, and disaster management mechanisms. Special emphasis was placed on maintaining efficient coordination among departments to provide timely assistance to pilgrims.

Officials also instructed authorities to regulate and advance pilgrim batches in accordance with prevailing weather conditions and forecasts to minimize risks and ensure smooth movement along the route.

The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra attracts thousands of devotees from across the country and is one of India’s most significant religious pilgrimages. The review meeting underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring robust security, seamless logistics, and the well-being of all pilgrims participating in this year’s yatra.