Grand Mercure Mysore Hosts A Regal Awadhi Food Festival

Grand Mercure Mysore brings Lucknow’s rich tapestry of flavors and invites all the epicures to embark upon a culinary expedition like no other at La Uppu, their all-day dining restaurant. The essence of Awadhi Cuisine lies in its nuances of spices and its aromas, offering an exquisite array of distinguished delicacies to tantalize your taste buds.

Chef Kishan and his team have meticulously curated a menu that authentically reflects the culinary heritage of Lucknow. Wallow in a delectable selection of succulent Galouti Kebabs, mouthwatering Awadhi Mutton Biryani. Savour the signature dishes of Lucknow including Chicken Korma and Mutton Kundan Kaliyan.

Get ready for a taste explosion with a menu that blends the best of Mughlai and Indian flavors. Dine with us and enjoy authentic cuisine in a lively setting. Receive a 20% group discount for groups of 5 or more, or a 30% discount if you’re an Accor Plus member.

What : Awadhi Food Festival

Where : La Uppu, Grand Mercure Mysore

When :17th January, 2025- 25th January, 2025 (7:00 pm – 11:00pm)