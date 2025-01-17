Virat’s Favorite Snack? Blue Tribe Nuggets & Chicken Seekh!

Virat Kohli recently took to his Instagram story to share his love for Blue Tribe Foods, saying, “Blue Tribe Foods nuggets are always a yes.” Looks like these plant-based nuggets are his go-to snack these days!

In another post, Blue Tribe Foods also shared a heartwarming moment featuring India’s beloved couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Virushka). The couple is seen enjoying Blue Tribe’s Chicken Seekh Kebabs, and their sweet exchange while savoring the guilt-free, tasty treat has captured the attention of fans. It’s clear that these plant-based options are not only delicious but also perfect for a wholesome binge without the guilt!

Blue Tribe, a pioneer in plant-based food innovation, is making waves with this tasty snack, and Virat Kohli has given it his stamp of approval. As he says, “Approved by the King, what are you waiting for?” So yummy, you won’t want anything getting in the way of your snack time.

Blue Tribe Foods’ snacks are available on Swiggy instamart, zepto and Blinkit – so what are you waiting for? Grab a bite today!