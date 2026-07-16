Grand Metropolitan Hotels Initiates Separation from VZB Joint Venture and Focuses on Operational Growth

International hotel group strengthens its independent growth strategy through brand development, hotel management and digital solutions for the hospitality industry.

Grand Metropolitan Hotels is further sharpening its strategic focus for the next phase of growth. The Group’s operational business is centred on hotel management, branding, franchising and affiliations, as well as the development of proprietary brands and digital solutions. Grand Metropolitan Hotels remains committed to the continued expansion of this independent business model. At the same time, the Group has initiated the separation from Grand Metropolitan Hotels Holding B.V., the Dutch investment holding company jointly owned with the Versorgungswerk der Zahnärztekammer Berlin (VZB).

Grand Metropolitan Hotels generates its operating revenues primarily through hotel management, franchise and affiliation agreements. The Group develops and acquires proprietary hotel brands and strategic investments. Its portfolio includes, among others, TOP INTERNATIONAL Hotels, Voile d’Or Hotels & Resorts, Signature Hotels, Park Avenue Hotels, as well as additional brands and investments. These activities form the operational core of the Grand Metropolitan Hotels Group.

Another strategic focus is the development of digital and AI-powered solutions for hotel operations. Grand Metropolitan Hotels combines these technology initiatives with its management, branding and affiliation services to create integrated and scalable solutions for the hospitality industry.

Grand Metropolitan Hotels Holding B.V., based in the Netherlands, is an investment holding company within the Group’s former corporate structure. The Smura Family Holding currently owns approximately 70 percent of the company, while VZB is the minority shareholder. The interests in TOP INTERNATIONAL Hotels, Voile d’Or Hotels & Resorts, Signature Hotels and the Group’s other brands and investments are held entirely within the Grand Metropolitan Hotels Group. The Grand Metropolitan Hotels Group itself is exclusively owned by the Smura Family Holding.

From the perspective of Grand Metropolitan Hotels, the joint venture has failed. Grand Metropolitan Hotels offered to acquire VZB’s shareholding in Grand Metropolitan Hotels Holding B.V.; however, no agreement could ultimately be reached. In addition, VZB did not approve a proposed capital increase put forward by Grand Metropolitan Hotels. Likewise, VZB declined the offer to acquire GMH’s shareholding. As a result, Grand Metropolitan Hotels considers the investment holding company to be blocked in key financing and structural decisions. The Group therefore regards the basis for continuing the joint venture in its current form as no longer existing and has initiated the separation process.

“We proposed a commercially sound solution for separating the shareholders. No agreement could be reached regarding the acquisition of VZB’s shareholding, and the proposed capital increase did not receive the required approval. As a result, the investment holding company has, in our view, reached a deadlock. We therefore consider the joint venture to have failed, have initiated the separation process and will continue to develop our operating business independently,” said Martin R. Smura, Chairman of the Grand Metropolitan Hotels Group.

“The Dutch investment holding company represents a clearly defined business case and should not be confused with the Grand Metropolitan Hotels Group as a whole. We are now creating clarity and focusing on the independent development of our Group and its brands.”

The separation relates solely to the Dutch investment holding company. Grand Metropolitan Hotels will continue all other activities across its core business areas, including hotel management, branding, franchising, affiliations, brand development and technology. The legal and corporate restructuring of the joint venture will continue separately from the Group’s operating business under the guidance of its appointed legal advisers. Beyond confirmed procedural developments, the Group will not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.