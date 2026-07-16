Recast Responds to Customer Needs for Rapid Patching with New Product Bundle

MINNEAPOLIS – July 16, 2026 – Recast, a leader in modern application and endpoint management, today announced a new bundled offering that brings together Right Click Tools, Right Click Tools Patching, and Warranty Insights. The bundle was developed in response to the need for a more practical way to accelerate patching, close update gaps, and gain clearer visibility into Microsoft Intune, Configuration Manager, and hybrid environments. As AI accelerates vulnerability research and discovery, IT organizations face increasing pressure to keep applications secure. They need capabilities that help them move from awareness to action without adding more disconnected workflows.

AI is changing how security vulnerabilities are detected

With the rise of AI, both security professionals and threat actors can identify vulnerabilities faster than ever. In fact, Recast’s proprietary database tracked a 341% increase in Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) in the first half of 2026, from 477 in Q1 to 2,102 in Q2. That shift is compressing the time organizations have to assess exposure, prioritize fixes, and deploy updates across their environments. In response to this change, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a Binding Operational Directive (BOD 26-04) in June that requires federal agencies to prioritize patching efforts based on risk.

For IT teams already managing large application portfolios in Configuration Manager, Intune, or both, patching has become a complex, ongoing task rather than a weekly or monthly requirement. Not only must these teams be able to keep third-party and custom applications patched, but they also need to determine that their efforts truly are reducing risk.

The new Recast bundle connects endpoint actions, third-party patching, and hardware lifecycle visibility in a single offering designed to help teams work faster and with more control.

Right Click Tools helps administrators identify and remediate endpoint issues quickly from familiar workflows within Configuration Manager, Intune, or both.

Right Click Tools Patching reduces manual update work with a catalog of nearly 6,500 applications and custom patching capabilities that support policy-driven patch management. Reporting and validation help teams understand coverage, track patch status, and confirm successful deployments.

Warranty Insights helps administrators identify devices approaching warranty expiration, plan refresh activities, and reduce hardware lifecycle risk.

Together, these capabilities enable organizations to shift from reactive endpoint management to more consistent endpoint control.

“Customers are telling us that patching has become a very different challenge than it was just a few years ago,” said Will Teevan, CEO, Recast. “They need to respond faster, prove impact, and keep applications and devices secure without adding more manual work. We created this bundle to bring the capabilities customers consistently ask for into one practical offering built around the workflows they already use.”