Kolkata, 20th April 2024: Limelight Diamonds, India’s largest CVD diamond jewellery brand is delighted to announce its second store in Kolkata in a span of just 15 months. The new store opens in the heart of the buzzing area of Kankurgachi, Kolkata. In support of sustainable luxury, the launch of Limelight’s newest store was graced by popular Bollywood Actress of ‘The Kerala Story’ fame Adah Sharma.

This expansive 500 sq. ft. store, nestled in Kankurgachi, represents another significant milestone in Limelight’s journey to expand its footprint across India. In the last two years, the brand has seen a rapid growth and has the widest reach in the country for LGD jewellery with 10+ Stores, 40+ shop-in-shops spread across 25+ cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai etc.The Brand has rapidly established itself as the ultimate destination for solitaire jewellery. It boasts an exquisite collection of solitaire necklaces, bracelets, and earrings which reflects a perfect blend of a new age technology and traditional fine jewellery.

The store’s retail design is carefully fashioned to complement the brand ethos, which exudes elegance, modernity, sustainability, and luxury. Inside, the brand illustrates a clean and minimalistic decor that radiates the beauty of their lab-grown diamond jewellery. Consumers are in for a treat with the marvel of a hologram display and an awe-inspiring 3D experience, making their visit memorable. In addition to that, the brand’s customer services include design customization, Lifetime Buyback, and 100% exchange guarantee that will instill further trust and confidence in the consumers visiting the store.

Expressing her excitement, Pooja Sheth Madhavan, Founder & MD of Limelight Diamonds says, “Having received such a fantastic customer response at our first store in Forum Mall, opening a second store to widen our reach in the city was an obvious choice. The cherry on the top was to have our Kolkata partners (Jash Jewellers) open this second store, only fostering our relationship and further validating the trust they have in the Brand. We believe that the Kankurgachi store will further strengthen our presence in the city and we look forward to making this one an equal success and widening our reach in the Eastern belt with our partners.” Regional partner of Limelight, Mr. Pankaj Jalan of Jash Jewellers, said, “This is our second partnership with Limelight Diamonds in Kolkata and we couldn’t be any less thrilled about it. After the success of our first store, we look forward to providing our customers with the best services, now at Kankurgachi as well. We are planning to open 10 new stores in Eastern India within the next year.” Glancing through the Brand’s collection, Adah Sharma said, “I am simply in awe of the store and the concept of lab grown diamonds. They are made in India and I think every Indian woman will take pride in wearing these diamonds- truly a bigger and bolder upgrade. I congratulate team Limelight for bringing this concept to Kolkata and wish them the very best.”

The strength of the brand is not only validated in the store presence across the country but also reflects in the consumer pick up and response in sales. In FY24, Limelight recorded gross sales of over INR 80 Crores nationally, more than a 230% jump compared to last year. Of this, the branded sales have tripled year on year resulting in a boost in the Company’s confidence to directly engage with customers and expand its retail presence. With the growing market presence, the Brand continues to strengthen their customer base, offering them an exquisite range of never seen before solitaire diamond jewellery.