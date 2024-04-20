Air India’s Iconic A350 To Debut On Delhi-dubai Route From May 1

Bangalore, 20th April 2024: Air India announced that it will deploy its brand new A350 aircraft on the busy Delhi-Dubai route this summer, marking the aircraft’s debut on short-haul international flights.

Starting 1 May 2024, Air India guests flying between Delhi and Dubai can experience the A350 in its bold new livery. Operating as AI995/996, the aircraft is scheduled to depart Delhi daily at 20:45hrs, arriving at 22:45hrs in Dubai. The return flight departs Dubai next day at 00:15hrs and arrives in Delhi at 04:55hrs. All timings local.

With this, Air India becomes the only carrier to operate the A350 between India and Dubai.

The A350 seats on the Delhi-Dubai route are available for reservation on Air India’s website and mobile app or via travel agents.

Air India’s A350 aircraft feature 28 private suites with full-flat beds in Business, 24 seats in a dedicated Premium Economy cabin offering extra legroom and other enhancements, and 264 spacious seats in Economy. All seats on the A350 come with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens that offer more than 2,200 hours of entertainment content from around the world.

Air India started inducting the A350s earlier this year, which have since operated flights within India for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance purposes.

Air India currently operates a total of 72 flights a week to Dubai from five Indian cities, of which 32 flights are from Delhi.