Mumbai, April 2024:-

Famed Lakmé Fashion Week Designer and ebullient personality Kaveri Lalchand is delighted to welcome the season with a Spring/Summer ’24 Collection, entitled “Paint Me a Picture.”

The House of Kaveri embarks on the next chapter in a style journey inspired by art through the ages; with “Paint Me a Picture”, the brand invites you to step into a world where art comes to the forefront with intricate, handcrafted styles in luxurious linen- drawing inspiration from Surrealism, Cubism, Op Art, Abstract Art, Impressionism, and more, paying homage to the timeless works of art that have left an indelible mark on history.

Handcrafted from luxurious linen, each garment in the SS24 Collection is a masterpiece in its own right. From subtle embellishments to innovative fabric manipulations, every detail is a reflection of Kaveri’s renowned elegance and sophistication.

Touches of gold dance across the collection, while hand-screen-printed motifs peek out from beneath pleats and tucks- creating a mesmerising interplay of light, shadow, and depth; innovative laser cuts add a modern edge, while hypnotic lines and geometric precision captivate the eye.

“We wanted to create a collection that celebrates the rich tapestry of art from the millennial history while infusing it with a contemporary sensibility,” said Kaveri Lalchand, founder of Kaveri. “With ‘Paint Me a Picture,’ we offer our customers to explore the blend of art and fashion in a truly immersive experience.”

Moreover, the SS24 collection embraces art in its many forms, offering a stunning array of free-flowing silhouettes that exude timeless grace. Each piece is a testament to the enduring power of creativity and the beauty of self-expression.