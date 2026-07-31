Green Energy Boost: Cabinet Approves INR 5,070 Crore Floating Solar Mission

New Delhi, July 31: The Union Cabinet has approved a series of key initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s development agenda, with a focus on renewable energy, farmer welfare, infrastructure growth, and sustainable development.

Among the major decisions, the Cabinet cleared the PM Surya Sarovar Yojana with an allocation of ₹5,070 crore to promote floating solar power projects across the country. The initiative is expected to accelerate clean energy generation by encouraging the use of water bodies such as reservoirs and lakes for solar installations.

Floating solar projects will help increase renewable power capacity while reducing pressure on land resources. The technology also offers benefits such as better utilisation of existing water infrastructure and reduced evaporation from reservoirs.

The Cabinet has also continued its focus on rural development and farmer support through measures aimed at strengthening agricultural livelihoods and improving economic security for farming communities.

Officials said these decisions reflect the government’s broader strategy to combine economic growth with environmental sustainability, energy security, and inclusive development.

Experts believe investments in renewable energy and rural support programmes will create new opportunities, generate employment, and contribute to India’s long-term growth goals.

The latest Cabinet approvals highlight the government’s commitment to building a future-ready India through technology-driven solutions, sustainable infrastructure, and welfare-oriented initiatives.