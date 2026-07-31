Sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee Pays Homage To The Guru-Shishya Parampara At Cross-Generational Event UMANG By PAAMF

There is a distinct, electric alchemy that occurs when the old guard of Indian classical music opens the doors for its future, and Thursday night at Juhu’s packed Ajivasan Hall was a masterclass in that exact phenomenon. Sitar virtuoso Purbayan Chatterjee’s Purbayan Arts Artists and Music Foundation (PAAMF) staged a maximum-capacity edition of UMANG – Celebration of Guru–Shishya Parampara. The evening felt less like a rigid academic recital and more like a high-stakes, living monument to India’s sonic heritage, weaving a hypnotic tapestry of ghazal, sitar and tabla.

The room itself was a heavy-hitting gallery of musical royalty, generating the kind of backstage gravitas rarely seen under one roof. The audience was anchored by Hindustani vocal powerhouse Kaushiki Chakraborty alongside her son Rishit Desikan, Carnatic vocal icon Aruna Sairam, global violin virtuoso Ambi Subramaniam, and celebrated composer Shantanu Moitra. The rhythm elite turned out in full force as well, featuring contemporary groove-master Darshan Doshi, the formidable rhythm dynasty of Satyajit and Saylee Talwalkar, and legendary maestro Ustad Fazal Qureshi, whose very presence injected a profound historical weight into the air.

The sonic trajectory of the night was brilliantly curated, tracking the evolution of classical discipline from hungry, rising prodigies to seasoned masters. Following a ceremonial lamp lighting and a pair of sacred, atmospheric shlokas, the Mishra Brothers kicked off the live sets with a tightly synchronized sitar duet alongside Priyam Soni on tabla. The torch was then passed to the next wave of torchbearers, with Pratham Chatterjee delivering a commanding sitar solo flanked by young legacy-carrier Areen Talwalkar on tabla, followed by a fierce, technically precise sitar showcase from Megha Rawoot, backed by Shrutisheel Uddhav.

The energy shifted from promising to staggering in the night’s second half. Rhythm maestro Ojas Adhiya executed a breathtaking, hyper-complex tabla solo that pushed the boundaries of speed and precision, supported by Siddhesh Bicholkar’s steady harmonium drone. That percussive fire cleared the path for a gorgeous, late-night comedown as vocalist Gayatri Asokan spellbound the room with a mesmeric ghazal recital, flanked by an elite, multi-instrumental ensemble featuring Adhiya, Deepak Marathe on harmonium, Abshar Ahmed on guitar, and Shivang Mishra on sitar.

Just as the night reached its scheduled climax, Purbayan Chatterjee himself blindsided the crowd, taking the stage for an unannounced, improvisational surprise performance that sent a jolt of pure electricity through the venue. It was a definitive, punctuation-mark moment that bridged ancient lineage with raw, contemporary spontaneity. Reflecting on the triumph, Chatterjee beautifully summed up the night’s ethos, noting that the guru–shishya parampara is not a static relic of the past, but a living, breathing ecosystem proving that India’s classical roots are thriving with immense modern vitality.