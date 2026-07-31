Royal Green Realty appoints Deepak Khemchandani as Chief Financial Officer

Gurugram, July 31: Royal Green Realty, a leading Gurugram-based real estate developer, has announced the appointment of Deepak Khemchandani as its Chief Financial Officer. With over 24 years of experience in finance, accounting, financial strategy, business planning, treasury, taxation, and investor relations, Mr. Khemchandani brings a wealth of expertise that is expected to strengthen Royal Green Realty’s financial strategy and support its journey towards sustainable growth.

Throughout his career, Mr. Khemchandani has held key leadership positions at renowned real estate organizations, including Jindal Realty, Orris Infrastructure, Shipra Group, AlphaCorp Group, and Splendor Landbase, where he successfully led financial transformation, capital structuring, strategic planning, regulatory compliance, and business growth initiatives.”. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer for JRL Group entities at Jindal Realty Limited, where he was promoted to the role within nine months of joining the organization.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Khemchandani said,“I am delighted to join Royal Green Realty at such a promising stage in its growth story. The company’s commitment to quality, transparency, and sustainable development stood out to me, and I look forward to strengthening its financial foundations, deepening investor confidence, and helping build the systems and discipline needed to support its next phase of growth.” Yashank Wason, Managing Director, Royal Green Realty said, “We are delighted to welcome Deepak Khemchandani to the Royal Green Realty leadership team. His extensive experience across finance, strategic planning, capital management, and corporate governance makes him a valuable addition as we enter our next phase of growth. At Royal Green Realty, we are committed to building a future-ready organization driven by strong governance, financial discipline, and sustainable value creation. Deepak’s proven track record in leading financial transformation across several of India’s leading real estate companies aligns perfectly with our long-term vision. We are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in strengthening our financial framework, enhancing stakeholder confidence, and supporting our ambitious expansion plans.”

Mr. Khemchandani is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from A.R.S.D. College. University of Delhi.