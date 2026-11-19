OMAHA, Neb., Nov 19 — Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the company’s 2027–2031 strategic plan, establishing a roadmap to increase the earnings of its existing asset base, maximize the value of its low-carbon advantage, strengthen the balance sheet and generate more consistent free cash flow.

“The Board has been deliberate in evaluating Green Plains’ long-term strategy and the opportunities in front of the company,” said James Anderson, Chairman of the Board. “This plan establishes the right priorities to build on the operating progress underway, maintain disciplined capital allocation and create durable value for shareholders.”

Green Plains will deploy capital selectively, prioritizing opportunities that offer compelling risk-adjusted returns and increase free cash flow per share. The plan provides a disciplined framework for evaluating organic and inorganic growth opportunities based on their ability to generate compelling long-term returns. For 2027, the company expects approximately $140 million in total capital expenditures, including approximately $110 million for growth and efficiency investments with expected base business returns of approximately 20% to 25%. These investments include additional grain storage, increased liquefaction and fermentation capacity, energy efficiency and corn oil recovery, alongside continued improvements in plant reliability. They are intended to unlock additional savings, improve margins and lower carbon intensity to generate higher, more consistent free cash flow over time.

“We are confident the best value in decarbonized ethanol is Green Plains,” said Chris Osowski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “There is more value to unlock from the assets we already own. By investing in our highest-return opportunities, reducing debt and remaining disciplined about where we deploy capital, we will build a business with stronger earnings and greater resilience through the commodity cycle.”