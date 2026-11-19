Nov 19: The Government of Spain and 20 other countries have joined the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF in launching a global call to action on obesity, committing to accelerate prevention, early intervention and access to stigma-free care. The participating governments aim to reduce national obesity prevalence by 5% by 2030.

The initiative promotes a whole-of-society approach to tackling obesity, recognising the need for coordinated action across healthcare systems, public policy and communities. With more than one billion people worldwide living with obesity, the commitment highlights the growing importance of evidence-based national strategies.

Commenting on the initiative, Elly Vaughan, lead researcher on the Obesity Response Index at Economist Enterprise, said: “This call to action marks a significant step forward in the global response to obesity. Under Spain’s leadership, 21 governments are committing together to a whole-of-society approach that spans prevention, early action and stigma-free care. With more than one billion people living with obesity, and governments aiming to cut national obesity prevalence by 5% by 2030, the ambition is welcome. But our evidence shows that many countries still lack a national obesity plan, and many of those that have one omit essential components. Commitments only count if they are implemented. Governments now need to identify the gaps in their national responses and close them with evidence-based policies. The Obesity Response Index is designed to help them do exactly that.”

The global initiative underscores the importance of translating policy commitments into measurable action through comprehensive national obesity strategies, stronger prevention programmes and accessible healthcare services.