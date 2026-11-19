SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 19 — Temporal, an open-source platform that powers the world’s most capable AI applications, today announced at Microsoft Ignite that Temporal Cloud is available as a public preview on Microsoft Marketplace. Access to the Azure preview is limited and will be granted on a rolling basis.

Enterprises need to put AI to work while keeping the systems their businesses depend on running reliably. Temporal’s Durable Execution technology, used by organizations including Alaska Airlines, Cloudflare, Coinbase and Netflix, gives teams an open foundation to add new capabilities without disrupting what works. Temporal Cloud on Azure brings that foundation to enterprises building with Microsoft.

With Temporal, developers use their preferred programming languages, models and tools, while Temporal coordinates work, preserves progress and manages retries and recovery. Temporal Cloud delivers this Durable Execution technology on Azure.

“Enterprises can’t wait for every system to be modernized before they put AI to work,” said Maxim Fateev, co-founder and CTO of Temporal Technologies. “A new architectural approach called Durable Execution lets them move faster without ripping out existing systems or compromising reliability. It gives them a foundation to build applications and AI agents today and keep modernizing as their business evolves.”

Durable Execution for agents built with Microsoft’s AI tools

Temporal is also delivering integrations with Microsoft Foundry and Microsoft Agent Framework. Both integrations are available and can be used with Temporal Cloud on Azure:

Microsoft Foundry: Developers can deploy Temporal-powered agents through Microsoft Foundry, connecting Foundry’s hosting and runtime experience with Temporal’s Durable Execution.

Microsoft Agent Framework: Developers can use Temporal to execute Agent Framework workflows with progress preserved through crashes, timeouts and restarts.

“Developers building agents with Microsoft Foundry and Microsoft Agent Framework need those agents to carry long-running work through to completion in production,” said Jeff Hollan, vice president, Microsoft Foundry Agent Service at Microsoft. “Temporal Cloud on Microsoft Azure, together with Temporal’s work with Microsoft Agent Framework and Microsoft Foundry, helps our customers run durable, business-critical agent workflows on the platform they already trust.”

Limited public preview access

Temporal Cloud on Azure public preview opens today in Central US and Australia East. Participation is limited, with access granted on a rolling basis so Temporal can work closely with early customers, evaluate performance and reliability, and prepare for general availability.

Customers interested in participating can contact their Temporal account team.