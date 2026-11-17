DALLAS, Nov 17 –Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) (the “Company,” “TPL,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) today announced information regarding its redomestication from Delaware into Texas by way of conversion (the “Redomestication”). The Redomestication will take effect on November 17, 2026 (the “Effective Date”).

The Redomestication was unanimously approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and subsequently approved at the 2026 annual meeting of the Company’s stockholders held on November 5, 2026 (the “2026 Annual Meeting”), with 89.4% of the votes cast and 57.0% of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock voting in favor of the Redomestication.

While the Company had no meaningful connection to Delaware other than its incorporation there, the Redomestication formalizes and strengthens the Company’s longstanding connection to the State of Texas, dating back to 1888 when the Company was initially organized as a business trust to receive land previously owned by the Texas and Pacific Railway Company. TPL is one of Texas’ largest landowners, with approximately 894,000 acres in 23 counties across the state. The Company’s headquarters, management team, employees, business operations, majority of the Board of Directors and virtually all of its landholdings are in Texas, making it a strong legal and operational home for TPL.

The Company’s common stock will continue to trade uninterrupted on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas under the ticker symbol “TPL” and stockholders are not required to take any action.

Additional details about the Redomestication are available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K12B filed with the SEC on November 10, 2026, and the Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on September 25, 2026, in connection with the 2026 Annual Meeting.