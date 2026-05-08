Hamdard Foods India Brings Its Trusted Products Closer to Consumers with Its D2C Online Store

New Delhi, May 08: Strengthening its commitment to evolving consumer needs, Hamdard Foods India continues to enhance accessibility through its Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) online platform, enabling consumers across India to conveniently shop its trusted range of products from the comfort of their homes.

Available at https://myhamdardstore.com/, the platform brings together Hamdard Foods India diverse portfolio, including its iconic summer beverages, honey, spices, edible oils, ready-to-cook essentials, and digestive health products, under one seamless digital experience.

As consumer behavior increasingly shifts towards convenience-led and digital-first shopping, Hamdard Foods India D2C presence reflects the brand’s ongoing focus on making its offerings more readily available while building a closer connection with its consumers. The platform offers a user-friendly interface, secure payment options, and reliable doorstep delivery, ensuring a smooth and efficient purchase journey.

CEO – Mr. Hamid Ahmed, from Hamdard Foods shared,

“Our focus has always been on meeting the evolving needs of our consumers. Strengthening our direct-to-consumer presence through myhamdardstore.com allows us to make our products more accessible, while continuing to uphold the trust and quality that the brand is known for.”

Beyond convenience, the platform also enables consumers to explore product benefits, discover new offerings, and find inspiration for everyday usage, making it a holistic destination for both purchase and discovery.

With its growing emphasis on digital engagement, Hamdard Foods India aligns with the broader industry shift, in which legacy brands are increasingly leveraging D2C channels to remain relevant, agile, and consumer-centric in today’s dynamic retail landscape.