Celebrate Mother’s Day Your Way with Pangeo, Sector 144 – JP Nagar and Tropika Brewing co.

A Table for Every Story This Mother’s Day at Sector 144 – JP Nagar
As Mother’s Day draws closer, Sector 144 – JP Nagar brings together an experience shaped around shared time, familiar flavours, and the simple joy of gathering around the same table to celebrate the people who hold it all together. The presence of mothers and mother figures is felt through moments shared over food and time spent together. The experience unfolds as an easy, unhurried gathering, bringing families, friends, and loved ones to the same table in a setting that feels lively yet intimate.
At the centre of the occasion is a thoughtfully curated dining experience that leans into comfort-led flavours, elevated with contemporary touches. It is crafted to suit every kind of gathering, whether it is a long family lunch, a relaxed evening with close friends, or a simple plan to spend meaningful time with the ones who matter most.
Adding to the experience is a line-up of handcrafted cocktails and refreshing pours that complement the food and keep the energy of the table flowing. The space carries its own rhythm through the week, with engaging Wednesday gigs that bring a midweek lift, and vibrant Friday gigs that ease into the weekend with music and a lively atmosphere.
More than just a meal, this Mother’s Day at Sector 144 – JP Nagar is about slowing down, sharing stories, and celebrating togetherness in a way that feels personal. It is an invitation to gather, connect, and leave with a lingering sense of belonging.
Celebrate Her, Celebrate Stories This Mother’s Day at Pangeo Bangalore
This Mother’s Day, Pangeo invites you to celebrate with a brunch that feels as layered and memorable as the occasion itself, where flavours move seamlessly from the streets of Southeast Asia to Middle Eastern kitchens and European tables. Rather than a traditional spread, the experience unfolds as a vibrant, flavour-led journey, bringing together bold combinations and comforting classics in a way that feels both expressive and indulgent, setting the tone for shared plates, lively conversations, and a celebration that is as thoughtful as it is delicious.
Drawing from its thoughtfully curated menu , the brunch opens with comforting bowls of Wild Mushroom Soup and Roasted Pumpkin Soup, followed by vibrant starters such as Wasabi Prawns and Falafel Bites that set the tone for a flavour-forward experience. The main course offers a well-rounded selection, including Thai Green Curry with Jasmine Rice, Grilled Pesto Chicken, Shoyu Ramen, and Cottage Cheese Steak, bringing together global techniques and familiar indulgence on a single table.
To conclude, guests can indulge in desserts like the decadent Black Gold Pastry and a refreshing Orange Posset, paired with a lively cocktail selection featuring Mango Basil Spritz, Spiced Tamarind Margarita, Asian Citrus Highball, Lychee Elderflower Martini, and Coconut Kaffir Lime Cooler.
Bringing together global flavours, thoughtful curation, and a warm, inviting atmosphere, Pangeo offers a refined yet easy celebration, making it an ideal destination to honour and celebrate mothers over a memorable brunch experience.
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a Tropical Brunch Spread at Tropika Brewing Co.
Tropika Brewing Co. presents a special Mother’s Day brunch experience. Set amidst its lush, resort inspired surroundings in Marathahalli, the space invites guests to come together over a leisurely brunch designed for slow afternoons and meaningful moments. Expect a vibrant spread of global flavours, refreshing brews and thoughtful touches that come together to create a warm, celebratory afternoon for mothers and their families.
The specially curated brunch menu highlights a thoughtful selection of globally inspired dishes, crafted using seasonal ingredients that reflect the lightness of summer. From comforting classics to contemporary plates, the spread is designed to be inclusive and indulgent, ensuring something for every palate.
Complementing the menu is Tropika’s signature craft beer lineup, including refreshing mango brews that capture the spirit of the season. With its breezy setting, expansive spaces and warm hospitality, Tropika Brewing Co. creates the perfect backdrop to celebrate mothers and the joy of togetherness.
Location: 37/1, Outer Ring Rd, next to Shell Petrol Bunk, Panathur, Marathahalli Between Royal Oak and Shell Petrol Bunk, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560103