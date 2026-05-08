Celebrate Mother’s Day Your Way with Pangeo, Sector 144 – JP Nagar and Tropika Brewing co.

A Table for Every Story This Mother’s Day at Sector 144 – JP Nagar

As Mother’s Day draws closer, Sector 144 – JP Nagar brings together an experience shaped around shared time, familiar flavours, and the simple joy of gathering around the same table to celebrate the people who hold it all together. The presence of mothers and mother figures is felt through moments shared over food and time spent together. The experience unfolds as an easy, unhurried gathering, bringing families, friends, and loved ones to the same table in a setting that feels lively yet intimate.

At the centre of the occasion is a thoughtfully curated dining experience that leans into comfort-led flavours, elevated with contemporary touches. It is crafted to suit every kind of gathering, whether it is a long family lunch, a relaxed evening with close friends, or a simple plan to spend meaningful time with the ones who matter most.

Adding to the experience is a line-up of handcrafted cocktails and refreshing pours that complement the food and keep the energy of the table flowing. The space carries its own rhythm through the week, with engaging Wednesday gigs that bring a midweek lift, and vibrant Friday gigs that ease into the weekend with music and a lively atmosphere.

More than just a meal, this Mother’s Day at Sector 144 – JP Nagar is about slowing down, sharing stories, and celebrating togetherness in a way that feels personal. It is an invitation to gather, connect, and leave with a lingering sense of belonging.

Location: 4th Floor, above Style Union, Dr. Vivekananda Layout, Santrupthi Nagar, JP Nagar 7th Phase, J. P. Nagar, Kothnur, Karnataka 560078

Timings: 12:00 PM onwards