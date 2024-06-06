Hawaii and Florida Top 2024’s Best States for Seniors

A 2024 study by Burger Law analyzed all 50 states to determine their suitability for older individuals. Factors considered include healthcare cost, quality, and access for seniors, the quality of long-term care facilities categorized into 5-star, 3-4 star, and 1-2 star ratings, and the average temperature.

The state safety index and the accessibility and mobility within the state were also evaluated to determine ease of movement for seniors. Additionally, the study assessed retirement tax friendliness and the cost of living index, which includes housing, utilities, groceries, and transportation.

These factors were normalized and weighted to reflect their impact on retirees, producing a final composite score to rank each state.

US States Healthcare Score Percentage of High quality Long-term Care Facilities by Ratings Climate (Avg °C) State Safety Index

(higher scores are preferable) Accessibility and Mobility

Index Retirement Tax Friendliness (1- not tax friendly) Cost of Living Index Composite Score Hawaii 60.85 2.55% 21.1 60.36 3.853 2 179 0.64 Florida 53.89 33.11% 21.5 39.52 4.722 4 102.3 0.61 Massachusetts 62.17 14.92% 8.8 60.02 4.224 2 148.4 0.58 Minnesota 66.7 17.13% 5.1 59.81 6.879 1 94.1 0.56 Iowa 60.41 17.39% 8.8 55.29 5.489 2 89.7 0.54 Vermont 55.23 1.47% 6.1 68.79 6.740 1 114.9 0.53 California 61.72 49.90% 15.2 48.94 4.865 1 134.5 0.52 Illinois 50.72 25.25% 11 47.68 5.041 3 90.8 0.52 New Jersey 57.83 16.42% 11.5 54.62 6.685 2 114.1 0.52 Georgia 35.36 12.37% 17.5 45.27 3.346 4 91 0.51

Hawaii leads the list with a composite score of 0.64. It offers a favorable climate averaging 21°C and a high state safety index score of 60. Although only 3% of its long-term care facilities are rated high-quality, Hawaii’s healthcare score of 61 and tax-friendly environment make it an ideal leads the list with a composite score of. It offers a favorable climate averaging 21°C and a high state safety index score of 60. Although only 3% of its long-term care facilities are rated high-quality, Hawaii’s healthcare score of 61 and tax-friendly environment make it an ideal retirement destination

Florida ranks second with a composite score of 0.61. With its warm climate averaging 22°C, Florida excels with 33% of 5-star long-term care facilities. The state’s lower cost of living compared to Hawaii makes it an appealing option for older people seeking a balance between quality and affordability. In contrast to Hawaii, Florida offers a higher percentage of high-quality care facilities but a lower healthcare score.

Massachusetts takes third place with a composite score of 0.58. The state has an impressive healthcare score of 62 and a safety index of 60. Despite a cooler climate averaging 9°C, Massachusetts’ 15% high-quality long-term care facilities make it a strong contender for retirees. The state’s well-developed infrastructure and high accessibility and mobility index further enhance its attractiveness.

Minnesota is the fourth-best state for older people with a total score of 0.56. It has the highest healthcare score among all the states at approximately 67. The state also has 17% high-quality long-term care facilities and a safety index of 60. Minnesota’s robust healthcare system and high-quality care options make it a favorable choice for health-conscious retirees.

Iowa ranks fifth with a composite score of 0.54. The state combines a solid healthcare score of 60 with 17% high-quality long-term care facilities. Iowa has a low cost of living totaling 90, lower than the national average, which makes it an economically attractive option for retirees.

Vermont ranks sixth with a composite score of 0.53. It is the safest state among all for seniors with a safety index of 69. Vermont’s high accessibility and mobility score ensure that transportation is readily available for seniors, contributing to its overall high ranking.

California is the seventh-best state for the elderly with a composite score totaling 0.52. It has the highest percentage of nursing facilities rated much above average with 50%. California has a warm climate averaging 15°C, which is a favorable condition for seniors. California’s high accessibility and mobility index make it an attractive state for active retirees.

Illinois ranks eighth with a composite score of 0.52. It has a healthcare score of 51 which is equal to the national average health score. Its retirement tax friendliness score is relatively high, which means that the state does not tax Social Security income and offers an additional deduction on some or all other forms of retirement income.

New Jersey comes ninth with a total score of 0.52. It offers a strong healthcare score of 58 and 16% of its elder care facilities are rated as high-quality. The state’s safety index of 55 is 5 points higher than the average safety index. New Jersey’s relatively high accessibility and mobility score of 6.7 provides retirees with excellent transportation and walking opportunities.

Georgia completes the top ten with a composite score of 0.51. The state’s healthcare score is 35, supported by 12% high-quality long-term care facilities. Georgia enjoys a warm climate of 18°C. The state’s lower cost of living makes it a welcoming environment for retirees. Its retirement tax friendliness score is 4 meaning that Georgia does not tax Social Security retirement benefits and has no inheritance or estate taxes.