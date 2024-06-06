Delta Dunia Group expands global business into mine ownership with the acquisition of Atlantic Carbon Group

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – 6 June 2024 – PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group, IDX: DOID), through American Anthracite SPV I, LLC, a subsidiary under PT Bukit Makmur Internasional (BUMA International), has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (SPA) for strategic acquisition of Atlantic Carbon Group, Inc. (ACG)1, the second largest UHG anthracite producer in the US2. The transaction is expected to be completed in June 2024. Further details of the transaction will be announced upon completion of the transaction.
The USD122.4 million deal secures ownership of four producing UHG anthracite mines in Pennsylvania. After the acquisition, the Group will become a key UHG anthracite producer globally. The transaction further diversifies the Group’s business geographically and into future-facing commodities, in line with its transformation strategy.
The transaction is financially attractive due to its favorable valuation, leverage, and earnings impact, and it broadens the Group’s relationships with key customers and stakeholders. With the transaction, the Group assumes control of ACG’s operations. UHG anthracite is essential for the commercial production of low-carbon steel (LC Steel) and can reduce carbon emissions from the production process by up to 74%3. The Group’s anthracite reserves are sufficient to support mining activities for more than 25 years, and in turn, production capacity of up to 25 million tons of LC Steel annually.
Ronald Sutardja, President Director of Delta Dunia Group, stated, “This transaction is a significant milestone for the Group. Upon completion, we will achieve a number of our strategic objectives. The Group will become a mine owner for a commodity critical for the production of LC Steel. We will expand our geographic footprint into another key mining region. And, the deal further diversifies our revenue towards our ESG target of lowering our thermal coal revenue to below 50% of our total revenue by 2028.”
TRANSACTION BOOST FOR THE GROUP
SUSTAINABILITY TRANSFORMATION REMAINS ON TRACK
The transaction advances the Group’s strategic goal of diversifying its portfolio and reducing its dependence on thermal coal. With the addition of the ACG operations, revenue from future-facing commodities will increase from 19% in FY2023 to 28% in FY2024.
In addition to cutting carbon emissions through the use of UHG anthracite in EAFs, ACG operations enhance environmental outcomes with sustainable mining practices that remediate historical environmental damage. ACG rehabilitates land mined over a century ago, transforming it into areas suitable for development, recreation, and conservation. This includes reopening old mining tunnels to remove remaining materials, implementing erosion and sediment control measures, reshaping the landscape to its natural contours, and reforesting areas with grass and trees.
1 ACG includes Atlantic Carbon Group, Inc., Wildcat Carbon Processing, LLC, American Carbon Warehousing, LLC, Newcastle Anthracite Company, and The Central Pennsylvania Anthracite Company, LLC.
2 Based on Q1 2024 anthracite production profile.
3 1 tonne of steel produced in a Blast Furnace – Basic Oxygen Furnace produces 1.36 tonnes of CO2e, whereas 1 tonne of steel in an Electric Arc Furnace with Anthracite produces 0.35 tonnes of CO2e.
4 McCloskey Official Price Index for Settlements
5 Expected revenue in FY24-28 based on the Group’s forecasts, supported by existing contracts. Stated on a consolidated basis.