Delta Dunia Group expands global business into mine ownership with the acquisition of Atlantic Carbon Group

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – 6 June 2024 – PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group, IDX: DOID), through American Anthracite SPV I, LLC, a subsidiary under PT Bukit Makmur Internasional (BUMA International), has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (SPA) for strategic acquisition of Atlantic Carbon Group, Inc. (ACG)1, the second largest UHG anthracite producer in the US2. The transaction is expected to be completed in June 2024. Further details of the transaction will be announced upon completion of the transaction.

The USD122.4 million deal secures ownership of four producing UHG anthracite mines in Pennsylvania. After the acquisition, the Group will become a key UHG anthracite producer globally. The transaction further diversifies the Group’s business geographically and into future-facing commodities, in line with its transformation strategy.

The transaction is financially attractive due to its favorable valuation, leverage, and earnings impact, and it broadens the Group’s relationships with key customers and stakeholders. With the transaction, the Group assumes control of ACG’s operations. UHG anthracite is essential for the commercial production of low-carbon steel (LC Steel) and can reduce carbon emissions from the production process by up to 74%3. The Group’s anthracite reserves are sufficient to support mining activities for more than 25 years, and in turn, production capacity of up to 25 million tons of LC Steel annually.

Ronald Sutardja, President Director of Delta Dunia Group, stated, “This transaction is a significant milestone for the Group. Upon completion, we will achieve a number of our strategic objectives. The Group will become a mine owner for a commodity critical for the production of LC Steel. We will expand our geographic footprint into another key mining region. And, the deal further diversifies our revenue towards our ESG target of lowering our thermal coal revenue to below 50% of our total revenue by 2028.”



TRANSACTION BOOST FOR THE GROUP