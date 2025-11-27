Heeriye New Song by Shyna Sunsara & Karanjeet Arora, Bollywood Love Song Under Music Label AB Bansal Music

Heeriye (Official Video) Shyna Sunsara | Karanjeet Arora | Piyush Ambore | Abhey Bansal |Prem Thakur

“Heeriye” is a beautiful Hindi song that captures love and longing through soulful music and expressive visuals. Directed by Prem Thakur, the video effectively conveys delicate emotions and intimate moments through expert storytelling and a cinematic vision. Sung by Piyush Ambore, the heartfelt vocals blend perfectly with Saif Ali’s rich melody. Karan Patel’s stunning cinematography and editing add depth to the story, making the music video as captivating as the song itself, drawing viewers into a world of romance and connection.

The music video features the beautiful and graceful Shyna Sunsara alongside the charming Karanjeet Arora. Their on-screen chemistry brings fresh and heartfelt emotion, making the story relatable and engaging. Shyna Sunsara’s expressive performance embodies love and vulnerability, while Karanjeet Arora’s confident presence intensifies the emotions of the narrative. Together, they portray a love story filled with hope, distance, and passion, making “Heeriye” an unforgettable visual experience. Both actors translate the composer’s musical vision into cinematic reality with great depth. Notably, Ms. Shyna Sunsara and producer Abhey Bansal were honoured for the fourth time at the British Parliament in London, receiving recognition in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords on 20th November 2025.

At the heart of this project stands AB Bansal Music, a fast-growing label known for promoting high-quality Hindi songs and supporting creative talent. Producer Abhey Bansal has once again showcased his keen ear for melodious projects that blend storytelling with music. Under his direction, the label continues to evolve as a space for innovation and heartfelt artistry in the Hindi music scene. With “Heeriye,” AB Bansal Music reinforces its reputation for delivering songs that are not only melodically strong but also visually and emotionally compelling.

The music video’s co-producer, Shyna Sunsara, deserves special recognition for her dual role in front of and behind the camera. Her contribution goes beyond acting; she has actively shaped the creative direction of the project alongside producer Abhey Bansal. Together, they have ensured that every visual, note, and beat tells a cohesive story that resonates with modern audiences. Shyna’s dedication and artistic vision make “Heeriye” more than just a music release—it becomes an emotional journey that connects on a deeper level.

With Piyush Ambore’s heartfelt vocals, Saif Ali’s amazing composition, and the impeccable presentation by director Prem Thakur and editor Karan Patel, “Heeriye” emerges as a complete musical experience. The song carries a timeless appeal, offering a blend of melody, emotion, and visual beauty that Hindi music lovers are bound to cherish. Released under AB Bansal Music, “Heeriye” promises not just entertainment, but an emotion listeners can hold close to their hearts.

The seamless blend of music, visuals, and storytelling in “Heeriye” is a testament to the collaborative excellence of the entire team at AB Bansal Music. Every element, from Saif Ali’s enchanting composition to Karan Patel’s crisp editing, works in harmony to create a captivating experience. Thanks to the visionary direction of Prem Thakur, the song not only appeals to the ears but also paints a vivid emotional picture that lingers long after the music stops. This holistic approach underlines AB Bansal Music’s commitment to producing quality Hindi music that connects deeply with the audience.