Hello Mahindra XUV 7XO: The New Trendsetter Ready to Build On the XUV700 Legacy

New Delhi, December 8, 2025: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today announced the name of its next major offering in the premium SUV segment — the XUV 7XO. Built on the legacy of the XUV700, which disrupted the SUV segment in India with over 300,000 proud owners in just over four years, the XUV 7XO elevates everything that made the XUV700 a gamechanger.

Crafted to inspire and engineered to excite, it combines the proven strengths of the XUV700 with superior design, technology, comfort and performance — delivering an SUV that’s not just evolved, but truly extraordinary. Designed to reinforce Mahindra’s leadership in the premium SUV space, the XUV 7XO is set to lead the way again for the SUVs of tomorrow.