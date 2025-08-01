Hindustan Zinc And Aiff Launch India’s Premier Girls Football Academy

Udaipur,01st August 2025: Expanding its horizon to usher into a new era of fostering equality, empowerment and driving a football revolution in India, Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), a India’s only and the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, today announced their plans of embarking on a massive grassroots programme for girls with Zinc Football as part of their social investment programmes and initiatives.

The All India Football Federation will lend technical and strategic support to Zinc Football Girls Academy in Zawar, near Udaipur in Rajasthan, with the aim of developing women’s football.

Zinc Football is a one-of-its-kind grassroots football development initiative, at the core of which is a full-fledged residential girls football academy at Zawar, Udaipur with world-class facilities and the country’s first ever ‘technology-hinged football training’ – the unique F-Cube technology.

The initiative aims to contribute to the development of Indian football while leveraging on the power of world’s most loved sport to impact lives and ensure social upliftment of women, children and people.

Zinc Football Academy also announced that it has entered into a collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), wherein AIFF will be the strategic and technical partner for the girls residential academy. Under the alliance, AIFF shall provide operational guidelines and technical support, share best practices, assist in capacity building of coaches and scouts as well as engage in knowledge sharing.

Speaking on the initiative, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. said, ” Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to empowering women and driving inclusive growth is reflected in every step we take — including the launch of our premier residential football academy for girls. We believe that building world-class athletes begins at the grassroots, with access to opportunity, mentorship, and the right environment. This academy is not just about developing football talent — it’s about shaping confident, resilient young leaders of tomorrow.”

The academy, which features a fully equipped residential hostel, has identified its first batch of 20 extremely talented young girls, under the age group of 15 years. The programme will provide these children with all the opportunities and right guidance to groom them into professional footballers while taking care of their formal education also.

Kalyan Chaubey, President, All India Football Federation said, “We are delighted to partner with Hindustan Zinc to launch the Zinc Football Girls Academy. I believe it will help in not only developing girls football in Rajasthan but also at the national level as well. The timing of this partnership is very significant, especially when AIFF has seen 232% growth in women player registration in the CRS portal and the Senior Women National Team has qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 to be played in Australia. AIFF will be happy to extend technical assistance for the success of this Academy.”

The initial batch of 20 girls feature from different states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Haryana and Jharkhand. The academy also plans to increase the number to 60 girls over the next 12-18 months from the current 20.

The Zinc Football Academy is also equipped with 3 FIFA Quality Turf and also a 7v7 size Natural Grass Ground for training and practice equipped with Team Dugouts. Additionally, there is one multi-sport ground for recreational sports like Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton, and Cricket. The initiative has laid extensive emphasis on the quality of coaching and has on-board highly qualified and licensed coaches, to take of every aspect of the game when it comes to football training for the kids.

In F-Cube Training and Assessment Technology, the key developmental parameters of the Zinc Football Academy and Zinc Football Schools, players are continuously evaluated, monitored and analysed through well-regulated player data tracking and help our qualified staff to take appropriate steps for the right development of these children. F-Cube is the world’s first intelligent and interactive device for football and fitness training, skill assessment, cognitive development, practice and also factor in important parameters like skills, nutrition, physical, psychological and mental development.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, has been associated with sports and has been promoting sportsmen for almost four decades when the company made its football stadium at Zawar in Rajasthan in 1976. Since last 40 years, National Football Tournaments are being organized every year at Zawar Stadium. The company has also supported several athletes in the past who have brought numerous laurels for the country in international events.

Beyond football, Hindustan Zinc nurtures talent in athletics, kabaddi, and volleyball, creating structured pathways for growth at the grassroots level. Its flagship event, the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon, fondly known as India’s Most Beautiful Marathon has put Udaipur on the global running map, promoting both tourism and a culture of fitness. Through these initiatives, Hindustan Zinc has positively impacted nearly 30,000 lives, reinforcing its dedication to empowerment and social transformation.

Hindustan Zinc has partnered with The Football Link, one of India’s premier football development organizations with professional expertise in organizing large-scale football initiatives, for developing grassroots football in the country.