Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu, an actress who’s become a favorite in the brand world

Taapsee Pannu is an actress who has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. With an impressive filmography featuring strong subject-driven and female-led films, she has consistently made unique and bold choices. While she continues to rule the world of cinema with her unique selection of roles, she has also emerged as a brand favorite, with several major endorsements to her credit.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Taapsee is thriving in the world of brand endorsements. She is associated with several prominent international brands and has also become the face of many leading Indian brands. Nivea appointed her as their first-ever global brand ambassador, while Vogue Eyewear has launched two exclusive collections in collaboration with her.

But that’s not all, Taapsee’s brand portfolio spans a wide range of categories, further reinforcing her strong presence in the advertising space. Her endorsements include, in skin care she has Nivea, in Malt based drink products, she has Horlicks, in Eyewear she has Vogue Eyewear, in Sports, Athletic and Athleisure clothing and shoes, she has Reebok, in Western wear, casuals, and formal appeal, she has Van Heusen, in Coloured cosmetics, she has Swiss Beauty. This extensive range of endorsements truly speaks volumes about Taapsee’s brand power and her strong foothold in the endorsement world.

Moreover, on the work front, Taapsee will be seen in Gandhari, she also boasts an amazing lineup of films in her future.