FIIB Delhi Remains Among Top 6% of B-Schools Globally with Continued AACSB Accreditation

NEW DELHI, India — October 26, 2026 — Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) today confirmed that it continues to hold accreditation from AACSB International (the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), placing the institute among the top 6% of business schools worldwide to carry this distinction. FIIB remains one of a small number of institutes in Delhi NCR to hold AACSB accreditation, reinforcing its position among the region’s more rigorously benchmarked business schools.

AACSB accreditation is regarded as one of the most stringent quality standards in business education globally, awarded only to institutions that meet defined benchmarks across curriculum, faculty qualifications, student outcomes, and continuous improvement processes. Fewer than 6% of business schools worldwide currently hold this accreditation.

What AACSB Accreditation Confirms

AACSB accreditation is not a one-time award. Institutions are required to undergo periodic review to demonstrate that they continue to meet the standard’s benchmarks across areas including strategic management, learner success, thought leadership, and engagement with the business community. FIIB’s continued accreditation confirms that the institute has sustained these standards since it was first recognized.

For prospective students evaluating management programs in Delhi NCR, AACSB accreditation is one of the few independently verifiable markers of institutional quality — distinct from marketing claims or self-reported rankings. Details of FIIB’s accredited programs, including its PGDM, are available on the institute’s PGDM Program page.

Why This Distinction Matters for Delhi’s B-School Landscape

Delhi NCR is home to a large number of business schools, but AACSB accreditation remains held by only a limited number of institutes in the region. FIIB’s continued standing places it in that smaller group, alongside a global cohort of accredited schools that includes many of the world’s most recognized business education institutions.

The distinction is particularly relevant for students and parents comparing management programs on criteria beyond placement outcomes and campus reputation, offering a benchmark that is set and reviewed by an external, globally recognized accrediting body rather than the institute itself.

“Continued AACSB accreditation is a reflection of institutional discipline sustained over time, not a single achievement,” said a spokesperson for FIIB. “It means our curriculum, faculty, and outcomes are benchmarked against a global standard, year after year — and it’s a distinction we don’t take for granted.”