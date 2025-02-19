Bart’s Water Sports to Open New Store in Syracuse, Indiana, Summer 2025

Syracuse, IN, February 19, 2025 — Bart’s Water Sports Expands to Syracuse, Indiana – New Store Opening Summer 2025

Bart’s Water Sports, a name synonymous with premium watersports gear and expertise, is excited to announce its expansion with a brand-new retail location in Syracuse, Indiana, set to open in the summer of 2025. The new store, located at 1309 S Harkless Dr., will provide customers with a hands-on shopping experience and access to the best watersports equipment available.

In the fall of 2023, Bart’s Water Sports entered an exciting new phase under the ownership of the Myers Family, who are eager to bring Bart’s back to Kosciusko County. With a passion for water and a dedication to customer satisfaction, they are committed to upholding the legacy of the Bart’s brand while embracing new opportunities for growth.

During its 51st year in business, Bart’s Water Sports (Barts.com) took a monumental step when Chad and Jackie Myers acquired the company from its founder, Bart Culver. Lifelong lake enthusiasts, the Myers family felt an immediate connection to the business and its rich history in the watersports community.

The Bart’s frog logo is a symbol recognized by waterskiers, wakeboarders, wakesurfers, and watersports fans around the world. Everywhere the Myers family travels, they meet people who share their cherished memories of Bart’s, underscoring the company’s deep-rooted presence in the industry. With decades of dedication, Bart Culver and his team built strong relationships with employees, customers, and the community, creating a lasting legacy that the Myers family is proud to continue.

“Owning Bart’s Water Sports is a dream come true for us,” said Chad Myers. “We are dedicated to maintaining the exceptional service and product quality that customers have relied on for over 50 years.”

As Bart’s Water Sports continues to expand, it remains firmly grounded in Indiana, with two locations: one in Indianapolis and the new Syracuse, IN store opening in summer 2025. Customers can also explore and shop Bart’s full range of watersports gear online at Barts.com.

The Syracuse, IN storefront will feature an extensive collection of watersports equipment, including wakeboards, waterskis, life vests, and towables for all skill levels. Exclusive in-store promotions and special events will be available throughout the season.

Grand opening event details will be announced soon, inviting the community to celebrate with exciting promotions, giveaways, and fun-filled activities.