Houlihan Lokey to Acquire Vicente & Partners

LONDON, Nov 11 — Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, has agreed to acquire Vicente & Partners, a premier independent advisory firm with deep expertise in the beauty, personal care, and pet health sectors across Europe and the United States. The transaction was signed on 30 October 2026.

Vicente & Partners was established in London in 2020 by Alejandro Vicente, the former Global Head of Consumer Goods Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Vicente has more than 30 years of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) experience, including 17 years at J.P. Morgan and eight years in senior roles at large corporates. He will join Houlihan Lokey as a Managing Director, alongside fellow Partners Lidiia Gaiduk and Michelle Garcia. In total, nine financial professionals will join Houlihan Lokey’s London office as part of the transaction.

Notable transactions that the team has advised on since the launch of the firm include advising Touchland on its sale to Church & Dwight, Kering on the acquisition of the high-end luxury fragrance house Creed, Coty on the $4.3 billion disposal of its Professional and Retail Hair business to KKR, as well as numerous disposals of pet health companies to large corporates.

“In today’s evolving market, clients increasingly require advisors who possess deep subsector specialization, world-class capital markets expertise, and truly global reach,” said Jay Novak, Global Co-Head of Corporate Finance at Houlihan Lokey. “Partnering with this team allows us to deliver exactly that combination. Culturally, our firms are deeply aligned, sharing a relentless focus on partnership and a client-centric approach. We are pleased to welcome them to the firm and look forward to working together to support our clients’ long-term growth and success.”

Mr. Vicente said, “We have built Vicente & Partners by focusing on close, long-term relationships, our deep sector expertise, and our differentiated, highly discreet approach. Joining Houlihan Lokey is a natural evolution for us, as we share the same core values. The firm’s global reach and broad range of services mean we can do even more for our clients, while continuing to provide the independent, highly discreet and very dedicated advice that has always been our hallmark.” He added, “The Consumer Group at Houlihan Lokey has an outstanding reputation and an excellent track record, and we look forward to joining such a talented team.”

Alexander Grünwald, Global Co-Head of the Consumer Group at Houlihan Lokey, said, “Vicente & Partners’ expertise in the high-growth beauty, personal care, and pet health sectors perfectly complements our existing strong capabilities in these areas. Combining their specialised subsector expertise with Houlihan Lokey’s global reach cements our standing as one of the most comprehensive consumer advisory teams in the market. We are excited to partner with our new colleagues to accelerate our momentum and continue delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients.”

With more than 140 industry-dedicated professionals worldwide, Houlihan Lokey’s Consumer Group has earned a global reputation for providing superior service and achieving outstanding outcomes for clients in M&A advisory, capital-raising, restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services. In 2025, Houlihan Lokey was ranked by LSEG as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all global consumer transactions under $1 billion (excluding accounting firms and brokers).