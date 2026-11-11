Krispy Kreme Unveils Thanksgiving Doughnut Collection

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov 11 — Thanksgiving dessert just got a lot easier. Krispy Kreme® is turning the season’s classic holiday desserts into doughnuts with its new Thanksgiving Collection, made for the hosts, the guests and anyone who volunteered to bring dessert with no plans to bake it.

Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving for the first time, heading home for the holiday or rallying friends for Friendsgiving, every gathering needs dessert. No baking, no prep, no stress. Just pick up a dozen, share and enjoy!

Available at participating Krispy Kreme shops nationwide beginning Thursday, Nov. 12, through Thanksgiving Day, the Thanksgiving Collection includes:

NEW Berry Cobbler Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with raspberry-flavored filling, dipped in mixed berry icing and mixed berry oat crumble.

NEW Caramel Pumpkin Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in caramel icing and pumpkin spice cookies, topped with a pumpkin cream frosting and light dusting of cinnamon.

NEW Double Chocolate Crumble Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with fudgy chocolate creme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and cookie crumbles.

Cinnamon Apple Filled Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut tossed in powdered cinnamon coating, filled with apple cinnamon filling.

“Thanksgiving is one of the biggest sharing moments of the year, and sharing is what Krispy Kreme does best,” said Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer at Krispy Kreme. “The holiday should be about spending time together, not hours in the kitchen. So, we gave some of the season’s favorite desserts a Krispy Kreme twist, making it easy to show up with something everyone will love.”

And there’s no need to wait until Thanksgiving Day to dig in. With two weeks until the holiday, there’s plenty of time to try all four: mix a dozen for the Friendsgiving table, save one for the drive home or find your favorite before they’re gone.

Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving Collection will be available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen, while supplies last. Visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search to find a shop near you.

Share how the Thanksgiving Collection made it to your table, from holiday spreads to the dozen that stole the show, by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.