Hush Puppies introduces ‘Ease Please’ Campaign featuring Vir Das, Redefining Workwear with Office Sneakers for Ultimate Comfort

Mumbai, 21st June 2025: Hush Puppies, the global footwear brand exclusively retailed in India by Bata, is shaking up workwear norms with its latest campaign, ‘Ease Please’, encouraging professionals to reimagine their work-life with a balanced approach. Featuring brand ambassador Vir Das, the campaign introduces the all-new Office Sneakers collection— workwear redefined with the relaxed ease of a sneaker and the sophistication of formal wear, delivering effortless comfort throughout the day. The campaign reinstates that the giant leaps can be as comfortable as the small steady steps. And that you can race-at your own pace.

The campaign film takes a lighthearted yet meaningful approach, advocating that creativity and productivity stem from feeling at ease. The brand’s iconic Basset Hound makes a charming appearance, reinforcing the message of ultimate comfort. The film delivers a resonant idea: true success stems from a balanced, comfortable mindset—both in life and in footwear.

“With Ease Please campaign, we want to inspire a refreshing take on modern work culture—where feeling good, staying confident, and being effortlessly stylish coexist. Hush Puppies has always stood for ease and sophistication, and with Vir Das bringing this thought to life, we’re excited to offer footwear that supports people in every step of their journey,” said Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing, Bata India. Vir Das added, “Ease Please’ for me is a mindset. We often get so caught up in chasing goals that we forget to enjoy the ride. Hush Puppies brings a fresh perspective, proving that style and comfort can go hand in hand. I love how the Office Sneakers let me transition effortlessly through my day—whether I’m on stage, traveling, or just taking it easy.”

Specially designed for all-day comfort, the latest collection features classic Oxford styles, premium sleek uppers, and the brand’s signature Zero G technology for an ultra-lightweight feel. Available across select Bata stores, Bata.com, and Hush Puppies EBOs, the range is crafted for all-day comfort, empowering a new generation to embrace ease without compromising confidence.

With Ease Please, Hush Puppies is redefining workplace fashion—because confidence starts with feeling good in your shoes.