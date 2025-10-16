HyFun Foods Leads India’s Frozen Food Revolution on World Food Day

Haresh Karamchandani, MD & Group CEO, HyFun Foods

This World Food Day, India’s frozen food sector stands at the forefront of a global transformation redefining how the world experiences taste, convenience, and quality. Today’s consumers seek food that offers variety and ease without compromising on flavour. At HyFun Foods, we are continuously innovating and expanding beyond our diverse portfolio of frozen potato products. Building on our flagship French Fries range, we now offer global favourites such as Onion Rings, and Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, alongside beloved Indian classics like Mumbai Aloo Vada, Spicy Paneer Patty, Momos, and Hara Bhara Kabab. Each creation is crafted to suit evolving lifestyles, diverse palates, and the highest standards of quality and excellence.

With India’s food processing industry projected to exceed USD 500 billion in FY2026, our nation stands at the cusp of becoming the food basket of the world — a vision championed by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.