Recur Software Acquires Cognidox to Invest in Growth and AI Capabilities for Life Sciences and High Tech Markets

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, October 16, 2025 — Recur Software, a US-based software group that acquires and grows industry-specific software products, has acquired Cognidox, the Cambridge-based provider of electronic Quality Management System (eQMS) software used by life sciences, medical device and high-tech product development companies.

Cognidox, a spin-out from Cambridge’s “Silicon Fen” innovation cluster, helps companies manage design documentation, quality processes and regulatory compliance for ISO, FDA and many other standards. The company has grown its user base by more than 50 percent over the past two years while maintaining profitability. Cognidox will continue to operate from its Cambridge headquarters, serving its global customer base while benefiting from Recur’s expertise and resources.

Henry Jefferies, Founder and CEO of Recur, said: “Cognidox is the quality management partner of choice for many of the best-known names in life sciences, medical devices and high-tech product development. We believe they have built the industry’s most configurable solution and we’re excited to help them grow and add AI capabilities to the product.”

Joe Byrne, CEO of Cognidox, added: “We’re delighted to be joining forces with Recur. They have a deep understanding of how to grow industry-specific software products without losing what makes them special. Their AI-driven approach and operational depth stood out to us from day one and we’re excited for their support as we continue to innovate and deliver an outstanding product for our customers.”