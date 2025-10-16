Celebrating the Season of Light with The Leela’s Curated Festive Offerings

As India steps into its most radiant season, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts invite you to celebrate the joy of Diwali with meaningful gestures that reflect warmth, elegance, and the art of giving. Each creation by The Leela embodies the spirit of True Indian Luxury – deeply rooted in India’s timeless traditions yet expressed with contemporary sophistication. From exquisite, handcrafted giftboxes to indulgent wellness hampers, The Leela’s festive offerings are designed to illuminate every celebration with grace and refinement.

Signatures by The Leela

An ode to the spirit of festivity, Signatures by The Leela is a thoughtfully curated collection of gourmet hampers that transforms festive gifting into an expression of artistry, elegance, and hearty celebration.

From handcrafted Indian mithai reimagined with modern finesse, to artisanal savoury treats, preserves, and chocolates crafted with the finest ingredients, each hamper is elegantly packaged and meticulously curated, embodying the essence of thoughtful gifting and the sensory richness for which The Leela is known for.

Moments by The Leela

For those who believe experiences are the most memorable gifts of all, Moments by The Leela captures the joy of giving through extraordinary experiences at The Leela’s award-winning palaces and hotels. Offered as elegant e-gift cards, Moments by The Leela allows loved ones to savour bespoke stays, signature dining experiences, rejuvenating spa rituals, or other indulgent moments inspired by the brand’s warm Indian hospitality.

Thoughtfully designed for discerning givers, Moments by The Leela transform gifting into an enduring emotion – one that lingers long after the celebration has ended.

Aujasya by The Leela Hampers

Rooted in joy, vitality, and conscious living, Aujasya by The Leela brings holistic wellness into luxurious, curated hampers. Featuring Granola Bites, Sattu Almond Cookies, and Ragi & Chocolate Cookies, each hamper also includes artisanal delights like Sattu & Almond Spread, Date Syrup with Kashmiri Saffron, and heritage treats such as Amla Candy and Ginger Orange Laddoos. Complementing these are bespoke Aujasya Herbal Teas, crafted with Indian botanicals to balance energy, relaxation, and vitality. Designed to nourish the body and delight the senses, these hampers celebrate mindful living and thoughtful gifting. Perfect for festive occasions, they blend wellness, indulgence, and heritage in every curated selection

Signatures by The Leela, Moments by The Leela, and Aujasya by The Leela Hampers are available for purchase across all 13 award-winning properties of The Leela.