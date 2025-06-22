IIA Calcutta Chapter Hosts Joint Audit Conclave 2025 to Foster Governance Excellence

Kolkata, 22nd June 2025: This year, the Calcutta Chapter was proud to host its flagship event, Joint Audit Conclave 2025, themed “Internal Audit: Embracing Changes and Driving Resilience” under the leadership of Mr. Kallol Mitra, Chapter President. The conclave took place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Taj Bengal, Kolkata, begins at 10:00 AM IST.

The event was inaugurated by Smt. Yashodhara Ray Chaudhuri, Additional Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General of India, who had graciously consented to address the gathering. Mr. S Sivakumar, Deputy Director, CAG of India also grace the inauguration session.

A souvenir was also published on this occasion with articles from eminent professional experts, under the editorship of Mr. Suman Chaudhuri, past President and BOG Member.

Distinguished representatives from India’s three premier professional institutes participated in the conclave: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

The Chairpersons of the Regional Councils of ICAI, ICMAI, and ICSI, as well as the Chairmen of the Internal Audit Standard Boards of both ICAI and ICMAI, were also present. Senior professionals from the corporate and consulting sectors led engaging discussions on current and emerging topics in the profession. The conclave attracted over 200 in-person attendees, in addition to a wide virtual audience from across India and overseas.

The program comprised six sessions: an inaugural session, four technical sessions, and a concluding roundtable discussion focused on a contemporary topic relevant to the internal audit community. Mr. Anand P. Jangid, Mr. Subhasis Nath, Mr. Chandrasekhar Chitale, Mr. Nikhel Kochar, and Mr. Joydeep Mukherjee were among the distinguished speakers/panellists.

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), based in Lake Mary, Florida, is the global authority on internal auditing, serving over 200,000 members in 190+ countries. Founded in 1941, it offers certifications like the globally recognized Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), along with others such as IAP, CRMA, QIAL, CPEA, and CPSA.CIA qualification is currently recognised by both RBI and CAG, India.

In India, IIA operates through IIA India (iiaindia.co), a not-for-profit body with six chapters in major cities. The IIA India – Calcutta Chapter, established in 1974 and located on Elgin Road, Kolkata, has 400+ members and actively conducts seminars, conclaves, training programs, and networking events. It also supports Audit Clubs in Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Jamshedpur.