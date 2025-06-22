ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, Hosts Tranquil Yoga Day Celebration Amid Nature

June 22, 2025: In celebration of International Yoga Day, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, hosted a rejuvenating morning yoga session in its lush Terrace Gardens, which saw participation from over 50 individuals across diverse backgrounds. The event brought together influencers, wellness enthusiasts, in-house guests, and members of the surrounding neighbourhood for a serene hour of movement and mindfulness amidst nature.

Held in association with Airbound, the session aligned with the year’s global theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” and encouraged a deeper connection with the self, community, and planet. Participants engaged in grounding postures, breathwork, and guided meditation under open skies and a canopy of trees, creating a harmonious balance between body, mind, and the natural environment.

The morning began with a warm welcome, followed by an immersive yoga session led by expert instructors from Airbound. Guests appreciated the therapeutic setting, enhanced by fresh air, vibrant flora, and gentle morning sunlight, which fostered a sense of calm and introspection.

In an eco-conscious gesture, guests received beautifully crafted seed paper invites by The Plantable Store, reflecting the hotel’s continued commitment to sustainability. Following the yoga session, guests were served a wholesome and nourishing breakfast curated to resonate with the morning’s focus on wellness and balance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kunal Pahwa, General Manager, ITC Grand Central, said:

“At ITC Hotels, wellness is not just a service, but a way of life. Hosting this yoga session in the green heart of our hotel allowed us to offer guests and community members a meaningful way to connect with themselves and the earth. We’re grateful to all who joined us for this celebration of health, harmony, and holistic living.”

This special morning at ITC Grand Central reaffirmed the brand’s steadfast commitment to Responsible Luxury, seamlessly blending wellness, sustainability, and community engagement into the guest experience.