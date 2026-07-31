IIM Kozhikode Launches Professional Certificate in Data Analytics for Business with Generative AI

As Generative AI and Agentic AI reshapes how organisations analyse information, automate workflows and make business decisions, analytics is evolving beyond dashboards and reports. Businesses today need professionals who can combine data with AI to solve complex challenges, build intelligent workflows and drive measurable business outcomes.

Responding to this shift, IIM Kozhikode has launched the Professional Certificate in Data Analytics for Business with Generative AI, a next-generation executive programme that brings together Data Analytics, Generative AI and Agentic AI into one business-focused learning experience.

The launch comes at a time when AI-enabled analytics capabilities are becoming business critical. Gartner (2025) projects that 75% of analytics content will be GenAI-driven by 2027, while PwC (2025) reports that AI-exposed roles are witnessing 4x higher productivity growth. NASSCOM (2025) further estimates that Data and AI professionals in India can earn 30–50% more than comparable non-AI analytics roles.

Designed for both technical and non-technical professionals, with no coding experience required, the programme goes beyond traditional analytics education by integrating analytics with Generative AI, Agentic AI and intelligent automation for real business applications.

Participants benefit from an immersive, application-driven learning experience featuring:

Integrated Data Analytics , Generative AI and Agentic AI curriculum that goes beyond traditional analytics learning.

, and Agentic curriculum that goes beyond traditional learning. Exposure to 20+ industry-leading tools, including Claude, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, Zapier, Tableau, Gemini and Julius, to build AI -powered analytics workflows.

-powered workflows. Five live masterclasses led by industry experts on emerging analytics , GenAI and Agentic AI applications.

, GenAI and Agentic applications. Four applied business projects built around real-world scenarios to translate concepts into business impact.

projects built around real-world scenarios to translate concepts into impact. A GenAI and Agentic AI -powered capstone project that brings together analytics , intelligent automation and AI -driven decision-making to solve a real business challenge.

By combining academic rigour with practical business application, the programme helps professionals build future-ready capabilities, develop an AI-first decision-making mindset and confidently drive innovation and business transformation.

Backed by IIM Kozhikode‘s globally recognised academic excellence, including its Triple Crown accreditation (AMBA, AACSB and EQUIS), #3 ranking among management institutions in India (NIRF 2025), and #76 global ranking in the Financial Times Open Enrolment Rankings 2025; the programme prepares professionals to lead with analytics and AI in an increasingly intelligent business environment.

Programme At a Glance

Duration: 6 months

6 months Weekly Commitment: 4–5 hours per week

4–5 hours per week Mode: Online with live sessions

Online with live sessions Eligibility: Graduates or diploma holders (10+2+3) from any discipline

Graduates or diploma holders (10+2+3) from any discipline Learning Experience: Live masterclasses, hands-on learning with 20+ analytics , GenAI and automation tools, four applied projects, a GenAI-powered capstone project, and an optional networking event at the IIM Kozhikode campus (available at an additional cost).

As organisations accelerate AI adoption, professionals who can combine analytics with intelligent automation will be best positioned to create lasting business value.

Applications are now open for professionals looking to build AI-powered analytics capabilities and lead the next wave of business transformation.