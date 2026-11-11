In a Growing East Tennessee Market, PWA Properties Surpasses $500 Million in Commercial Real Estate Sales

KNOXVILLE, TN — Nov. 11, 2026 — As continued investment and development reshape East Tennessee, PWA Properties is strengthening its role in the region’s commercial real estate market, with its brokerage team completing 219 transactions representing more than $500 million in cumulative sales volume across multifamily, office, retail and land properties.

The Knoxville-based full-service commercial real estate firm brings brokerage, design and development together under one roof, giving its team a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges surrounding each property in the region. From identifying a property’s potential and positioning it for sale to connecting buyers and sellers based on their goals, PWA’s brokerage team pairs local market knowledge with experience across the full life cycle of a real estate project.

“Real estate transactions are never one-size-fits-all,” said Allen Grady, President of PWA Properties. “Every property has its own story, every client has different goals, and the right outcome often depends on understanding both. As Knoxville continues to evolve and grow, our role is to provide the insight and guidance necessary to connect the right buyers and sellers and create opportunities that make sense for everyone involved.”

A recent $2 million transaction in Knoxville’s historic Fort Sanders neighborhood illustrates the company’s unique approach. PWA brokers Cohl Morgan and Kevin Tipton facilitated the sale of 1803 Clinch Avenue from Clinch Avenue Realty LP to Henson Developments LLC, bringing a rare property with more than a century of Knoxville history into its next chapter.

Built in 1912 by Pat Roddy Sr., founder of the Roddy Coca-Cola Bottling Company, the distinctive property had only three owners during its 114-year history and had never previously been offered for sale. Its history, location and unique character made finding the right buyer particularly important. Henson Developments plans to maintain and restore the historic nature of the property, preserving a piece of Fort Sanders history as the surrounding neighborhood continues to evolve.

“Properties like 1803 Clinch Avenue don’t come to market every day,” said Cohl Morgan, PWA Co-founder and Executive Vice President. “This property has been part of Fort Sanders for more than a century, so finding a buyer who understood both its value and its history was especially meaningful. We’re proud to have helped bring together a transaction that respects what this property has been while giving it a future.”

The Clinch Avenue sale reflects PWA’s broader approach to its brokerage work. Rather than viewing properties solely through the lens of a transaction, the firm draws on its in-house brokerage, design and development experience to evaluate each property from multiple perspectives and develop strategies based on the goals of its clients and the realities of the market.

As investment, development and redevelopment continue across East Tennessee, PWA Properties is positioned to help property owners, investors and developers identify opportunities and move them forward with a team that understands what happens before, during and after a transaction.